Rogers State softball’s Makayla Bowman of Collinsville named MIAA Hitter of the Week

Rogers State softball's Makayla Bowman of Collinsville has been named the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association’s Hitter of the Week, the Association announced Tuesday afternoon.

Bowman set a new Rogers State record, hitting two home runs in the same inning, as she led the Hillcats to a school record 15 runs in the first inning against Missouri S&T. Bowman also homered for the 12th-ranked Hillcats at No. 7 Texas A&M-Commerce.

On the week, Bowman hit .583 (7-for-12) and slugged 1.417 with a double and three homers. Bowman drove in eight runs and scored five more.

Bowman's weekly award is the first for the Hillcats this season and the first for the softball program since Bowman and Andrea Morales swept the hitter and pitcher of the week honors on Feb. 26 last season. It is Bowman's second MIAA Hitter of the Week honor.

Bowman and the rest of the No. 12 ranked Hillcats will return to action on Wednesday, as the Hillcats take on Newman in the MIAA opener. The Hillcats and Jets are set for a 4 p.m. first pitch at the Diamond Sports Complex.