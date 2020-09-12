Rejoice XC: Luke Callery breaks school record at Kiefer

KIEFER – Luke Callery etched his name in the Rejoice Christian record books on Saturday morning.

The senior placed third individually in the Kiefer Trojan Cross Country Meet. Callery completed the 5K course in a time of 17 minutes, 11 seconds, the fastest ever for a Rejoice runner. Callery’s time eclipsed the previous school record of 17:22, clocked by Miles Bonine in 2017.

Brady Thomas also medaled for the Eagles as he took ninth with a time of 17:59. Max Coulter (19:29) and Corbin Harris (19:40) also competed for Rejoice, which finished third overall out of 14 teams.

Sophomore Finley Fisher paced the Eagle girls with her 29th place finish in the two-mile race with a time of 14:09.

Rejoice will return to action next weekend at Holland Hall.

