Rejoice XC: Eagle boys finish fourth at Sapulpa meet

SAPULPA – The Rejoice Christian boys finished fourth overall Saturday in the Sapulpa Cheiftain Cross Country Meet.

Seniors Luke Callery and Brady Thomas each finished in the top 20 to lead the Eagles, who were part of a 17-team field. Callery was 15th with a time of 11 minutes, 12 seconds in the two-mile race while Thomas was 20th at 11:29.90.

Also competing for Rejoice was Griffin Paul (12:15.12), Max Coulter (12:37.46), Corbin Harris (12:41.94), Colby Thomas (12:58.55) and Tyler Dill (13:14.64).

Finley Fisher paced the Rejoice girls with a time of 15:18.65. Katy Volinic finished the varsity race in 18:30.63.

The Eagles are slated to return to action next weekend at Kiefer.

