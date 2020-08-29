Rejoice football: No. 2 Cashion rolls past Eagles, 47-14

Rejoice Christian experienced the rare taste of defeat on Friday night.
A pair of mishaps late in the first half allowed Class A No. 2 Cashion pull away and deal the Eagles, in their first game in 2A, a 47-14 defeat at home in the season opener.
The loss snapped a 23-game regular season winning streak for Rejoice, who is coming off back-to-back state semifinal appearances. It also marked their loss at Eagles Stadium since 2017 and just their home defeat in five seasons.
Rejoice’s defense held the Wildcats on downs inside the 10 on their initial series of the game but trailed 13-0 at the end of the first quarter. Cashion had a pair of interceptions, one of which Brexton Green turned into an 11-yard TD run in the second quarter. Eagles sophomore quarterback Chance Wilson, in varsity start, got his team on the board with a 20-yard keeper with 2:20 left in the first half.
Just before halftime, Green struck again, this time on a 60-yard touchdown on a bubble screen pass as Cashion reclaimed momentum and a 27-7 lead going into intermission.
“We told our kids at halftime, ‘You’re two plays away from it being 13-7 on just blunders,’” Marley said. “It was nothing fancy.”
Cashion gobbled up Rejoice’s third turnover of the game when it recovered a fumble on second half kickoff at the Eagles 18. On the next play, Ben Harmon found Landon Lagasse for a touchdown pass. Green and Griffin Lamb added scoring runs as Cashion expanded its lead to 47-7.
Rejoice freshman Drevin Reed ran for a 9-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to cap the scoring.
Life doesn’t get much easier as the Eagles host Beggs, the top-ranked team in 2A, next week.