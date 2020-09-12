Rejoice football: Eagles rally thwarted by Cascia in final minute

Rejoice Christian’s fourth quarter rally came up just a finger-tip short on Friday night.

Cascia Hall held a 28-13 with 10 minutes remaining before the Eagles answered with a pair of touchdowns, the latter a 6-yard scoring catch by Bryce Revard from Chance Wilson that closed the gap to 28-26 with 45 seconds remaining inside Rejoice Stadium. The Eagles attempted to tie the game with a two-point conversion but Wilson’s pass to Jay Miller was tipped away as the visiting Commandos held on for the win.

With the loss, Rejoice fell to 0-2 while Cascia Hall improved to 2-1. The two Pinnacle Conference schools met for the first time on the gridiron after each lost a previously-scheduled game due to COVID-19.

Sophomore quarterback Chance Wilson accounted for all four Rejoice touchdowns, two on the ground and two more in the air. Wilson finished with 345 passing yards and 70 rushing. A pair of 1-yard plunges by Wilson put Rejoice within 14-13 at halftime.

Miller was his most popular receiver as the fellow sophomore finished with a 12 catches for 183 yards, both career highs. Miller hauled in a 34-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter that cut the Cascia lead to 28-20.

The Eagles return to action next week when they host Luther in their final non-district game.

