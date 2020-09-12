 Skip to main content
Rejoice football: Eagles rally thwarted by Cascia in final minute

Rejoice football

Rejoice Christian sophomore quarterback Chance Wilson passed for a career-high 345 yards against Cascia Hall Friday night. SHAWN HEIN/Owasso Reporter

Rejoice Christian’s fourth quarter rally came up just a finger-tip short on Friday night.

Cascia Hall held a 28-13 with 10 minutes remaining before the Eagles answered with a pair of touchdowns, the latter a 6-yard scoring catch by Bryce Revard from Chance Wilson that closed the gap to 28-26 with 45 seconds remaining inside Rejoice Stadium. The Eagles attempted to tie the game with a two-point conversion but Wilson’s pass to Jay Miller was tipped away as the visiting Commandos held on for the win.

With the loss, Rejoice fell to 0-2 while Cascia Hall improved to 2-1. The two Pinnacle Conference schools met for the first time on the gridiron after each lost a previously-scheduled game due to COVID-19.

Sophomore quarterback Chance Wilson accounted for all four Rejoice touchdowns, two on the ground and two more in the air. Wilson finished with 345 passing yards and 70 rushing. A pair of 1-yard plunges by Wilson put Rejoice within 14-13 at halftime.

Miller was his most popular receiver as the fellow sophomore finished with a 12 catches for 183 yards, both career highs. Miller hauled in a 34-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter that cut the Cascia lead to 28-20.

The Eagles return to action next week when they host Luther in their final non-district game.

Cascia Hall 28, Rejoice Christian 26

Cascia Hall;0;15;7;6;--;28

Rejoice Chrisitan;7;6;0;13;--;26

Scoring summary

First quarter

RC – Chance Wilson 1 run (Ben Brown kick)

Second quarter

CH – Mullen 2 run (Lai pass from Mullen), 11:55

CH – Sage 2 run (Wagner kick), 6:58

RC – Wilson 1 run (kick failed), 1:13

Third quarter

CH – Hicks 45 pass from Mullen (Wagner kick), 1:28

Fourth quarter

CH – Robertson 37 run (kick failed), 10:08

RC – Jay Miller 34 pass from Wilson (Ben Brown kick), 7:59

RC – Bryce Revard 6 pass from Wilson (pass failed), 0:45

Game statistics

;RC;CH

First downs;21;15

Rushes-yards;37-109;29-239

C-A-I;23-41-1;12-20-0

Passing yards;345;128

Punts-avg.;0-0;2-41.5

Penalties-yards;7-45;3-15

Fumbles-lost;2-1;4-1

