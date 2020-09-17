Rejoice football: Eagles' game with Luther canceled due to COVID-19

For the second time in the young season, Rejoice Christian football has lost a game due to the coronavirus.
After one of their own testing positive for COVID-19, the Eagles have canceled Friday’s final non-district game at home against Luther. Rejoice already lost its Week 1 game after Beggs players had tested positive.
Rejoice coach Brent Marley reportedly sent his players home for the weekend to quarantine. The Eagles (0-2) are scheduled to open their District 2A-8 schedule next week at Kansas.
