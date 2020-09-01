Rejoice football: Eagles add Cascia Hall as Week 2 replacement

The new normal has taken on many different meanings for Oklahoma high school football. One of those growing challenges to the 2020 campaign is finding opponents to play once the season has begun.

Rejoice Christian coach Brent Marley was tasked with such a mission after this week’s opponent, Beggs, was forced to cancel their anticipated matchup in north Owasso due to reported coronavirus cases.

“I think it’s going to be like this quite a bit,” Marley said of navigating a football season amid the pandemic. “I think there are going to be ups and downs.”

Beggs’ absence meant Rejoice would’ve had two consecutive off weeks and would not play until Sept. 18. The Eagles will not play this Friday but instead host Cascia Hall Sept. 11 after Marley was able to add the Commandos as a late replacement.

The Eagles and Cascia are familiar foes in competition as members of the Pinnacle Conference but have never squared off in football. Marley faced the Commandos as a district opponent during his days at Victory Christian.

“It’s awesome for us,” Marley said of adding Cascia to the schedule. “It’s a great opportunity for us. Within the Tulsa area, Cascia has been one of the most tradition-rich schools.”

Marley got word from Beggs on Sunday night the Demons would be unable to play. He tried reaching out to other schools with open dates but was unable to find a replacement on short notice. Instead, Marley went with the next best thing by filling the Eagles’ Sept. 11 opening. The Rejoice coach got confirmation from Cascia skipper Joe Medina on Monday afternoon the Commandos would play after they had lost a previously scheduled game that week to Berryhill, also due to COVID-19.