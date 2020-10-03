Rejoice Eagles defeat Kansas Comets 52-14 at Friday night’s homecoming game

The Rejoice Christian School 2020 homecoming was worth the wait Friday night, as the Eagles defeated the visiting Kansas Comets 52-14 behind the running and passing of sophomore quarterback Chance Wilson.
Rejoice was originally scheduled to play its homecoming game against Luther on Sept. 19, but because of issues caused by COVID-19, that game was cancelled. So instead, the Eagles fans were able to celebrate homecoming by watching their team move to 2-0 in District 2A-8 play as they outgained Kansas 468-225 in total yards of offense.
That difference was 260-55 at halftime, when Rejoice led 31-0. Wilson threw three touchdowns — two of them to sophomore wide receiver Jay Miller and one to senior wide receiver Grady James. Wilson also added touchdown runs of 20 and 23 yards
Freshman running back Drevin Reed added another score for the Eagles early in the second quarter on a 3-yard run, and James answered Kansas’ first touchdown of the night, late in the third quarter with an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. The senior cornerback also picked off a Comet pass in the end zone late in the second quarter to stop Kansas’ only scoring threat in the first half.
The Comets’ first score came late in the third quarter at the end of the 15-play, 78-yard drive, when senior wide receiver Easton Wiggins found junior quarterback Ty Lewis in the endzone for a 22-yard touchdown pass. It was fourth and from the Eagle 22 yard line, and Wiggins took a reverse pitch and found Lewis open in the back-right corner of the endzone.
Kansas’ last score of the night came late in the fourth quarter, when Lewis plunged over from the 6-yardline. Wiggins added his second extra point kick of the night, leaving the final score on the board of 52-14.
Another offensive and special teams standout for Rejoice Friday night was senior kicker Ben Brown. Brown started the scoring with a 21-yard field goal on the Eagles’ opening drive. He also went 7-7 on his extra point attempts and frequently drove the Kansas return men inside their 10 yardline on his kick offs.
Rejoice moves to 2-2 on the season but most importantly, 2-0 in district play with a trip scheduled to Claremore Sequoyah next week. The Sequoyah Eagles defeated Salina Friday night by a score of 29-6. Rejoice defeated the Wildcats 34-24 last week to open district 2A-8 play in the Eagles’ first year of Class 2A competition.
