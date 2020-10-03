Rejoice Eagles defeat Kansas Comets 52-14 at Friday night’s homecoming game

The Rejoice Christian School 2020 homecoming was worth the wait Friday night, as the Eagles defeated the visiting Kansas Comets 52-14 behind the running and passing of sophomore quarterback Chance Wilson.

Rejoice was originally scheduled to play its homecoming game against Luther on Sept. 19, but because of issues caused by COVID-19, that game was cancelled. So instead, the Eagles fans were able to celebrate homecoming by watching their team move to 2-0 in District 2A-8 play as they outgained Kansas 468-225 in total yards of offense.

That difference was 260-55 at halftime, when Rejoice led 31-0. Wilson threw three touchdowns — two of them to sophomore wide receiver Jay Miller and one to senior wide receiver Grady James. Wilson also added touchdown runs of 20 and 23 yards

Freshman running back Drevin Reed added another score for the Eagles early in the second quarter on a 3-yard run, and James answered Kansas’ first touchdown of the night, late in the third quarter with an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. The senior cornerback also picked off a Comet pass in the end zone late in the second quarter to stop Kansas’ only scoring threat in the first half.