Rejoice Christian XC: Boys, girls claim several medals at Sequoyah Claremore meet

The Rejoice Christian Eagles walked away from their first cross country meet at Sequoyah Claremore with high spirits over the weekend.

The high school boys and girls earned nine medals among them. Evan Heiden placed second in his 2-mile, 11th-12th grade race. Five boys placed in the top 11.

Among the girls, Finley Fisher and Faith Tinney placed fifth and seventh in their 1,900-meter, 11th-12th grade race. Freshman Anna Callery also medaled by placing 20th in her 1,900-meter, 9th-10th grade race.

9th-10th grade girls race (1,900 meters)

Anna Callery 8:18 (20)

Kaiya Dobson 8:55 (27)

Kasia Hass 9:05 (31)

Lilly Young 9:53 (40)

11th-12 grade girls race (1,900 meters)

Faith Tinney 7:44 (5)

Finley Fisher 7:47 (7)

9th-10th grade boys race (2 miles)

Elijah Putnam 17:39 (26)

11th-12th grade boys race (2 miles)

Evan Heiden 11:36 (2)