Rejoice Christian volleyball's comeback season finishes in 3A semifinals

SHAWNEE -- Rejoice Christian's bounce-back season in volleyball ended in with a loss to Cascia Hall in the Class 3A state semifinals on Saturday.

The Eagles finished with a 21-12 record after going 7-18 in 2020.

Three of Rejoice's losses this season came against Cascia Hall. The Eagles went 13-1 against all other Class 3A opponents this year.

“We had a great year, this was a big jump for us from the last couple of years where we’ve been,” said Rejoice coach Zac Briscoe, whose team defeated No. 6 Okay in straight sets in the quarterfinals on Friday, after beating No. 14 Crossings Christian 3-1 in the regional final on Oct. 8. “We have a young team, I liked the way we competed today, we just weren’t quite consistent enough. Cascia’s a really good team, they took advantage of those consistencies.”

The Eagles will be hungry for more next season, as they will lose just two seniors off this squad.

“This experience I think is huge for us,” Briscoe said. “A bunch of young girls made a bunch of big plays today and the last couple of weeks, a lot of big experiences for them, so hopefully, this pays dividends for us going forward.”