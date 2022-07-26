Rejoice Christian’s Layney Molini helps advance ECNL girls soccer team to national finals

The Elite Clubs National League recently completed its 2021-22 youth soccer season with the national playoffs.

The Oklahoma Energy Football Club 07 ECNL Girls team out of Oklahoma City qualified for the playoffs in Redmond, Washington, with a season record of 14-5-3.

Three Tulsa-area student athletes were among the team, including Layney Molini, of Rejoice Christian School in Owasso (stats below), as well as Lyla Marrs of Broken Arrow and Drue Legan of Jenks.

In Redmond, the team faced off against some of the top ranked teams in the country, including Match Fit Academy out of New Jersey, Jacksonville FC out of Florida and Tennessee SC. Winning their pool, the team advanced to round 16 to face off against Slammers FC out of California. With a 4-2 victory, the ladies secured their spot as the only ECNL girls team across all age groups in Oklahoma to advance to the finals in Richmond, Virginia.

The finals kicked off with a first-round draw in bracket play against the St. Louis Scott Gallagher Soccer Club. With an unprecedented 3-0 victory against SLSG, the girls advanced to the final four to face off against the No. 2 team in the country, the Slammers FC HB Koge out of California.

The girls fell short in the semifinals game, tying for third place in the nation while making history as the first OEFC girls team to advance this far in a national playoff.