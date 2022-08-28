Rejoice Christian routs Cashion in opener, looks ahead to Cascia Hall

Rejoice Christian will enter its Friday night football matchup at Cascia Hall with momentum from an impressive season-opening win.

Chance Wilson accounted for 465 yards and six touchdowns to lead the Eagles to a 49-13 win at defending Class A champion Cashion last Friday. The victory boosted Rejoice four spots in the Tulsa World's Class 2A rankings to No. 3.

Wilson completed 15-of-22 passes for 382 yards and had nine rushes for 83 yards.

"Chance was tremendous," Rejoice coach Brent Marley said.

Solomon Morton had six catches for 225 yards and three TDs. After Rejoice and Cashion traded turnovers to start the game, Wilson connected with Morton on a 47-yard TD pass. Wilson followed with a 35-yard TD strike to Jay Miller for a 14-0 lead.

Wilson then passed 69 yards for a TD to Morton and scored on a 49-yard run as the lead grew to 28-0.

Wilson's 45-yard TD pass to Morton made it 35-6. Drevin Reed added a 3-yard TD run and Cooper Auschwitz caught a 45-yard TD pass from Wilson.

"Our boys came out and played really well from the start," Marley said. "Our defense played very well and our starters allowed only one touchdown."

Marley said defensive standouts included nose guard Dalton Close and linebacker Candry Cariker.

It was a much different game than Rejoice's 34-27 win over Cashion in last year's opener. Cashion then won 14 in a row to capture the gold ball.

Rejoice's challenging early season schedule continues at Cascia, which is ranked No. 5 in 3A. Cascia is coming off a 26-21 win at 2A No. 7 Victory Christian.

"Cascia is a storied program and it's our first time into the heart of Tulsa for a game in the regular season," Marley said.