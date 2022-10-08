 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rejoice Christian routs Adair, looks ahead to showdown with Vinita

  • Updated
Claremore Sequoyah vs Rejoice Christian (copy)

Rejoice Christian's Chance Wilson (3), Marshall Hefner and their teammates will face Vinita in a battle of undefeated teams Thursday night. BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD

 Brett Rojo

Rejoice Christian will host Vinita at 7 p.m. Thursday in a showdown for the District 2A-8 lead.

Both football teams are 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the district.

"Vinita has our full attention," Rejoice coach Brent Marley said.

Rejoice is coming into the game after a 58-14 victory Friday at Adair.

The Eagles led 37-8 at halftime of the game that started at 7 p.m., and were back on the bus on the way home by 9:15. There was a running clock, kept on the field in the second half, as the scoreboard clock didn't function all night.

"We played a complete game," Marley said. 

Rejoice quarterback Chance Wilson completed 14-of-20 passes for 209 yards and four TDs. He also had a 33-yard TD run.

Cooper Auschwitz intercepted a pass that ended Adair's first possession. That up his 4-yard TD pass and he soon added a 12-yard TD reception for a 13-0 lead.

Rejoice ended the first quarter with a 20-0 lead after Wilson's third TD pass on an 18-yarder t Josh Hendricks.

Wilson started the second quarter with a 9-yard TD strike to Solomon Morton, Camden Ryan scored on an interception return and Maverick Price kicked a 30-yard field goal for a 37-8 halftime lead.

REJOICE CHRISTIAN 58, ADAIR 14

Rejoice;20;17;14;7;--;58

Adair;0;8;0;6;-;14

RC: Auschwitz 4 pass from Wilson (kick failed)

RC: Auschwitz 12 pass from Wilson (Price kick)

RC: Hendricks 18 pass from Wilson (Price kick)

A: Bailey 4 pass from Jackson (Wilson pass from Jackson)

RC: Morton 9 pass from Wilson (Price kick)

RC: Ryan 2 interception return (Price kick)

RC: FG, Price 30

RC: Wilson 33 run (Price kick)

RC: Jenkins 18 pass from Wilson (Price kick)

RC: Marley 18 run (Price kick)

A: McCord 4 run (pass failed)

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

