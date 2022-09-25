 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rejoice Christian rolls past Salina ahead of showdown against Claremore Sequoyah

REJOICE FOOTBALL (copy)

Chance Wilson passed for 218 yards and four TDs against Salina. TULSA WORLD FILE

 Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World

Rejoice Christian prepared for its District 2A-8 football showdown against Claremore Sequoyah on Friday night with a 67-6 Homecoming victory over Salina.

Second-ranked Rejoice and No. 6 Sequoyah are each 4-0 after winning their 2A-8 openers. Sequoyah defeated Adair 56-16. Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Rejoice.

"Claremore Sequoyah has a lot of tradition and they have built their program back up," Rejoice coach Brent Marley said. "It's a big game."

Rejoice quarterback Chance Wilson completed 15-of-23 passes for 218 yards and four touchdowns against Salina last Friday. Jay Miller and Solomon Morton each had four receptions with a TD. Josh Hendricks had a TD catch and also scored on an interception return.

The Eagles' defense also scored on two safeties.

Rejoice led 44-0 at halftime after scoring 30 points in the second quarter.

"Our fan base is great," Marley said. "We had a bigger crowd than we did for the Beggs game. It was a lot of fun." 

REJOICE CHRISTIAN 67, SALINA 6

Salina;0;0;0;6;--;6

Rejoice;14;30;16;7;--;67

RC: Revard 45 pass from Wilson (Price kick)

RC: Morton 25 pass from Wilson (Price kick)

RC: Hendricks 37 interception return (Price kick)

RC: Marley 43 run (Price kick)

RC: Safety, Zadora

RC: Reed 1 run (Price kick)

RC: Miller 21 pass from Wilson (Price kick)

RC: Hendricks 7 pass from Wilson (Price kick)

RC: Safety, McCain

RC: Jenkins 7 run (Price kick)

SA: Bailey 75 pass from Johnson (pass failed)

RC: Skaistis 46 pass from Evans (Price kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs — SA 8, RC 19; Rushes-Yards — SA 22-5, RC 22-197; Comp-Att-Int — SA 19-28-1, RC 20-32-2. Passing Yards — SA 196, RC 289. Fumbles-Lost — SA 4-1, RC 1-0. Penalty Yards — SA 6-54, RC 5-52. Total Yards — SA 201, RC 486. Punts-Avg. — SA 5-30.2, RC 0-0.

