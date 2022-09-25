Rejoice Christian rolls past Salina ahead of showdown against Claremore Sequoyah

Rejoice Christian prepared for its District 2A-8 football showdown against Claremore Sequoyah on Friday night with a 67-6 Homecoming victory over Salina.

Second-ranked Rejoice and No. 6 Sequoyah are each 4-0 after winning their 2A-8 openers. Sequoyah defeated Adair 56-16. Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Rejoice.

"Claremore Sequoyah has a lot of tradition and they have built their program back up," Rejoice coach Brent Marley said. "It's a big game."

Rejoice quarterback Chance Wilson completed 15-of-23 passes for 218 yards and four touchdowns against Salina last Friday. Jay Miller and Solomon Morton each had four receptions with a TD. Josh Hendricks had a TD catch and also scored on an interception return.

The Eagles' defense also scored on two safeties.

Rejoice led 44-0 at halftime after scoring 30 points in the second quarter.

"Our fan base is great," Marley said. "We had a bigger crowd than we did for the Beggs game. It was a lot of fun."

REJOICE CHRISTIAN 67, SALINA 6

Salina;0;0;0;6;--;6

Rejoice;14;30;16;7;--;67

RC: Revard 45 pass from Wilson (Price kick)

RC: Morton 25 pass from Wilson (Price kick)

RC: Hendricks 37 interception return (Price kick)

RC: Marley 43 run (Price kick)

RC: Safety, Zadora

RC: Reed 1 run (Price kick)

RC: Miller 21 pass from Wilson (Price kick)

RC: Hendricks 7 pass from Wilson (Price kick)

RC: Safety, McCain

RC: Jenkins 7 run (Price kick)

SA: Bailey 75 pass from Johnson (pass failed)

RC: Skaistis 46 pass from Evans (Price kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs — SA 8, RC 19; Rushes-Yards — SA 22-5, RC 22-197; Comp-Att-Int — SA 19-28-1, RC 20-32-2. Passing Yards — SA 196, RC 289. Fumbles-Lost — SA 4-1, RC 1-0. Penalty Yards — SA 6-54, RC 5-52. Total Yards — SA 201, RC 486. Punts-Avg. — SA 5-30.2, RC 0-0.