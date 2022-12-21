Rejoice Christian QB Chance Wilson signs with Montana State

OWASSO — With one quick swipe of a pen, Chance Wilson has traded the plains of Oklahoma for the mountains of Montana.

The Rejoice Christian quarterback, a longtime Montana State commit, made it official at 7:01 a.m. Wednesday signing with the Bobcats, a program that just completed a 12-2 season and lost in the FCS semifinals. He’ll leave for Bozeman in January as a mid-year enrollee.

“It’s been my dream my whole life, signing with a D-I program,” Wilson said following a signing ceremony at Gibbs Field House on the Rejoice Christian campus. “I still feel like I’m in high school, but in less than a month, I’m going to be on a college campus going through classes, going through workouts and trying to make a name for myself at a new place.”

Wilson, who announced his commitment July 25, originally connected with Montana State through his dad, Andrew, who played with current Bobcats coach Brent Vigen at North Dakota State. Vigen had not heard of Chance until a friend of Andrew’s texted the coach a Chance highlight video. It didn’t hurt that Vigen has coached two quarterbacks currently in the NFL, Carson Wentz and Josh Allen.

Vanderbilt expressed interest early this fall and Georgia Tech recently visited Owasso to talk to Wilson, but he remained committed to Montana State.

“At the end of the day, I was still sold on Montana State even with those guys being Power Five,” Wilson said. “Montana State is home to me now.”

It’s been an up-and-down season for Wilson, one of the area’s top quarterbacks and three-sport standout at the Class 2A school in Owasso.

Wilson sustained an MCL injury in midseason but returned for the first round of the playoffs, only for the Eagles to suffer a shocking loss to Beggs. It was a disappointing end for a team that had been one the 2A favorites.

In only seven games this year, Wilson passed for 2,050 yards and 22 touchdowns while completing 61% of his throws. He added 683 yards rushing and 13 TDs. A three-year starter at quarterback, Wilson ends his high school career with 10,254 yards of total offense and 139 TDs.

Wilson will join a Montana State program that has enjoyed success under Vigen, a former North Dakota State head coach and Wyoming assistant who is 24-4 in two years in Bozeman.

This past season, the Bobcats used two quarterbacks most of the season in sophomore Tommy Mellott and junior Sean Chambers.

“I love proving people wrong and I love competing and I’m just very excited for the opportunity to work my way back up and make a name for myself at Montana State,” Wilson said.

Added Andrew: "In his mind, he’s going there to compete for the starting job. That’s why he wanted to go in the spring, go through spring ball. He wants to at least have the opportunity to compete."

Wednesday was an emotional day for Andrew, who became teary-eyed at times while talking with a local reporter. While serving in the military, Andrew missed the first few years of Chance’s life but since has been a driving force in Chance’s development.

“I read that 90% of the time you’re going to spend with your kids’ life is by the time they turn 18, if you look at this statistics,” Andrew said. “It’s sad to say my time with him is done, in a sense. I’ve influenced him probably as much as I’m going to get to. Hopefully it carries him forward to where he succeeds. … I never dreamed he’d be who he is. He’s proven me wrong at every turn.”

Another influence has been Rejoice coach Brent Marley, who in addition to coaching Chance, has served as a life mentor after Chance enrolled at Rejoice just before his high school career began. The two met often to talk about life rather than football.

“For me, just with Chance one-on-one in my office throughout these last four years, it’s been incredible," Marley said. "I’m obviously trying to mentor a young man, but at the same time, that’s how my cup gets filled. He’s mentoring me and he’s refueling me and not just him, any young man that I get with meet with through this game of football and coaching. This is why we do it.”