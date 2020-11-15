Rejoice Christian puts defensive clamps on Okmulgee in 30-6 victory

Rejoice Christian has never ventured into the playoffs and not won at least one game. That didn’t change this year.

The Eagles put the defensive clamps on Okmulgee and dominated from start to finish in a 30-6 victory over the Bulldogs. Rejoice also did it without starting quarterback Chance Wilson.

But Sam Armentrout filled in admirably.

The junior quarterback completed 23 of 29 passes for 266 yards and two touchdowns, and he also added 71 yards on 11 carries.

Senior kicker Ben Brown put the Eagles up 3-0 on a 26-yard field goal midway through the opening quarter, and Armentrout followed with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Jay Miller.

Okmulgee scored a defensive touchdown right before the end of the opening period, and those are the only points the Bulldogs would acquire.

Tailback Drevin Reed then scored the first of his two rushing touchdowns for Rejoice with a 2-yard score at the 9:22 mark of the second quarter. That would provide the Eagles with a 16-6 lead at halftime.

Early in the third quarter, Bryce Revard hauled in a 42-yard touchdown reception from Armentrout to put the Eagles up 23-6.