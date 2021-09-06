Rejoice Christian loses shootout at Beggs

BEGGS -- In a game with 122 combined points, Rejoice Christian wasn’t able to keep up in the scoring column in a 74-48 loss against Beggs on Friday night.

The third-ranked Class 2A Demons pulverized Rejoice Christian’s defense with 22 carries, 363 yards and six touchdowns by Oklahoma State commit CJ Brown, and Red Martel added 19 carries for 224 yards and four touchdowns.

The Eagles (1-1) countered with quarterback Chance Wilson, who passed for 363 yards and six touchdowns while completing 24-of-41 passes. He also rushed for 94 yards on 12 carries.

Solomon Morton caught seven passes from Wilson for 99 yards and two touchdowns, and he also logged 158 yards on six kickoff returns.

Jay Miller added six receptions for 143 yards and two TDs for Rejoice Christian, who will have the week off before closing out non-district action on Sept. 17 at Luther.