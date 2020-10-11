Rejoice Christian loses high-scoring affair against Claremore Sequoyah

It came down to the final few seconds, but Rejoice Christian found itself on the wrong side a 56-49 game at Claremore Sequoyah on Friday night. In fact, Rejoice was at Claremore’s 34-yard line with four seconds remaining before turning the ball over on downs to all but end the game.
Prior to that, though, it was a wild, back-and-forth showdown with points aplenty.
Both teams scored in every quarter, but it was Claremore’s 28 consecutive points in the second half that ultimately doomed Rejoice at Pope Athletic Complex.
For Rejoice, sophomore quarterback Chance Wilson led the way with 15 rushes for 284 yards and five touchdowns. He also completed 26 of 37 passes for 290 yards and two touchdowns. His touchdowns went to Sammy Armentrout for 33 yards and Colten Abel for 14 yards.
“Our boys fought hard offensively and made some really big plays,” Rejoice coach Brent Marley said. “Chance Wilson was great in the first half and late in the second half.”
Wilson’s rushing touchdowns went for 65, 26, 15, 64 and 63 yards, and it was his 64 yarder that put Rejoice in front 42-28 in the third quarter.
But that’s when Claremore (5-1, 3-0 District 2A-8) began its rally.
Blake Bedsworth scored on a 3-yard touchdown run, and Dylan Piguet followed with a 62-yard touchdown run. Then in the fourth quarter, Logan Hattaway scored on a 19-yard touchdown run, and Bedsworth scored Claremore’s final touchdown on a 19-yard touchdown run.
Hattaway finished with 181 yards on only 10 carries.
“Our defense did a great job modeling social distancing,” Marley said. “We kept proper space form the ball carriers to prevent the potential spread of COVID.”
Wilson scored on a 63-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to pull Rejoice within a score, but the Eagles wouldn’t score again beyond that point.
On tap next week for Rejoice is a road game at Nowata.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!