Rejoice Christian loses high-scoring affair against Claremore Sequoyah

It came down to the final few seconds, but Rejoice Christian found itself on the wrong side a 56-49 game at Claremore Sequoyah on Friday night. In fact, Rejoice was at Claremore’s 34-yard line with four seconds remaining before turning the ball over on downs to all but end the game.

Prior to that, though, it was a wild, back-and-forth showdown with points aplenty.

Both teams scored in every quarter, but it was Claremore’s 28 consecutive points in the second half that ultimately doomed Rejoice at Pope Athletic Complex.

For Rejoice, sophomore quarterback Chance Wilson led the way with 15 rushes for 284 yards and five touchdowns. He also completed 26 of 37 passes for 290 yards and two touchdowns. His touchdowns went to Sammy Armentrout for 33 yards and Colten Abel for 14 yards.

“Our boys fought hard offensively and made some really big plays,” Rejoice coach Brent Marley said. “Chance Wilson was great in the first half and late in the second half.”

Wilson’s rushing touchdowns went for 65, 26, 15, 64 and 63 yards, and it was his 64 yarder that put Rejoice in front 42-28 in the third quarter.

But that’s when Claremore (5-1, 3-0 District 2A-8) began its rally.