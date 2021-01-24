Rejoice Christian falls to Cascia Hall in Chouteau Invitational basketball tourney

Rejoice Christian’s bid to repeat as champions of the Chouteau Invitational basketball tournament fell short in the semi-final matchup against Pinnacle Conference foe Cascia Hall.

The Eagles lost to the Commandos for the second time in two meetings this season, 48-41 Friday night.

The Eagles took the lead 8-6 as both teams struggled to find their range in the first quarter. Rejoice Christian maintained the slim margin at halftime 19-17 as both offenses settled into the game.

Cascia Hall edged past the Eagles to finish the third quarter leading 33-32 before putting the game away with a 15-9 edge in the fourth quarter.

Rejoice Christian Freshman Gabe Patterson, the team’s leading scorer on the season, led all scorers with 16 points. Senior Harrison Hunnicutt rebounded from a tough outing in the first round of the tournament to finish with 11 points including three baskets from long range.

Rounding out the scoring for the Eagles was Daniel Dimick (5), Chance Wilson (4), Jaron Foote (3) and Griffin Paul (2).

The Eagles play in the third-place game Saturday evening.