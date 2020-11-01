Rejoice Christian falls to Adair 56-20 Friday night

ADAIR — Rejoice Christian found out on Friday night why Adair is ranked fifth in Class 2A. The Warriors dominated from the outset and knocked off Rejoice, 56-20, at Gene Winfield Stadium.

Adair wasted little time going in front with Nate Ratcliff hitting Garrett Long for a 20-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter. Then the Warriors’ BJ Mizulo took over from there with touchdown runs of 21 and 13 yards before the end of the first quarter.

Adair led 24-0 through the game’s first 12 minutes, and the Warriors added to the lead on Mizulo’s 41-yard TD run and Long’s 8-yard touchdown run.

Once Adair went up 40-0, Rejoice scored its first touchdown on Jace Jenkins’ 63-yard interception return for a touchdown. But then Adair responded with Long’s 58-yard TD run and Ratcliff’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Holden Yoder.

For Adair, Mizulo finished with 182 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries. Long had 82 yards and two scores on five carries.

Chance Wilson led Rejoice with 154 passing yards and two touchdowns, and he also rushed for 28 yards.

Adair improved to 8-1 overall and 6-0 in District 2A-8 and will take on Claremore Sequoyah for the district title on Friday. Rejoice dropped to 3-5 overall and 3-2 in the district, and will play Sperry to close out the regular season on Friday.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.