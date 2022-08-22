Rejoice Christian enters football season with 2A state title potential

Rejoice Christian’s 2022 football team has its ducks in a row.

A new $5.4 million end zone facility that rivals none in Oklahoma 2A football. An experienced returning cast on both sides of the ball. And Chance Wilson, whom Rejoice coach Brent Marley calls the best quarterback in the state.

Wilson, who recently committed to Montana State, says the timing could not be better.

“It honestly feels like, to win it (a state title), it would be this year,” Wilson said. “We’ve got the team, we’ve got the coaches, we’ve got the facilities, we’ve got the support from the school. I mean, we’ve got everything.

“Especially being my senior year, if we win it, it would be the perfect way to end high school.”

The team will look familiar, but the drive by its football campus off Highway 169 looks drastically different than it did one year ago. Rejoice recently completed phase two of its 50,000 square-foot facility: an indoor practice field that cost about half of its $5.4 million budget.

The first phase built the front of the facility, which contains a locker room, film room, strength-and-conditioning facilities and coaches’ offices.

“I just hope that we love the flow of the building and we love the indoor. We look at it as a really big classroom,” Marley said. “You can go in there and teach.”

The Eagles, who open this season Friday at defending Class A champion Cashion, finished 11-2 with a quarterfinal appearance in 2021. They took down eventual Cashion 34-27 to start last season and rolled through District 2A-8 undefeated. Washington bounced Rejoice 54-28 in the quarterfinal game.

Wilson, a blazing dual-threat passer, accounted for 62 touchdowns last season — 40 passing and 22 rushing — with only five interceptions. He threw for 2,857 yards and rushed for 1,281. He also swept his four events at the 2A state track meet last spring, winning gold in the 200m, 400m, 4x200 and 4x400. His 400m PR is 48.68.

“Hopefully he (Wilson) just picks up right where he left off,” Marley said. “I think he’s had a really good spring offseason. Good summer. I think he’s ready to roll. He’s looking more dynamic to us than he even did last year.”

Wilson, honored this month as the World's All-World boys athlete of the year. will throw to a seasoned receiving corps this year. He feels confident that at least six receivers “can go out there, catch a ball, get up there.”

Jay Miller, a 6-foot-3 senior, had over 1,700 combined receiving yards the past two seasons.

“(Miller) was bracketed almost every game and double-covered and still had great numbers, so we expect big things out of him,” Marley says.

Josh Hendricks, a 6-foot-6 junior, plays outside receiver opposite Miller’s side. He won silver in the 400 last spring — right behind Wilson.

“We give him (Hendricks) the ball on screens and let him just run,” Wilson says.

Senior Solo Morton plays both ways and returns kicks for the Eagles. He totaled 11 offensive touchdowns, eight return touchdowns and seven interceptions last year. Wilson says “you can’t touch him in an elevator.”

Junior Bryce Revard will play opposite Morton on both sides of the field. He missed six games with a hamstring injury his sophomore year.

A big crew will protect Wilson and his fellow ball-carriers. Rejoice graduated more offensive lineman than any other position in 2021, but the new line is physically larger and brings back some experience.

Tackles Nathan Price and Dalton Close weigh above 300. Tackle Tommy Mulkey (6-5, 325 pounds) will rotate into the lineup. Guards Marshall Hefner and Harrison Rainey weigh 240 and 265, respectively.

“Our smallest guy (TJ Wilson) is our center. He’s a returning starter. He’ll be a junior, and he’s 6-foot, 210,” Marley said.

Rejoice will play a defending state champion and two semifinalists this regular season. After playing Cashion, their home opener is Sept. 9 against 2A Beggs, which gave the Eagles their only regular-season loss last season, 74-48.

Rejoice closes the regular season Nov. 4 at Pawhuska, a newcomer to 2A that lost in the Class A semifinals to Cashion last season. The Huskies won 68-35 in their most recent meeting, a non-district game Wilson’s sophomore year.

“It’s like a little revenge tour,” Wilson said. “We got beat by (Beggs) pretty bad last year. I haven’t beat Pawhuska ever.”​