Rejoice Christian cross country teams gearing up for strong season

Rejoice Christian’s 2022 cross country teams are gearing up for an eventful year.

“We have a lot of our roster back this year and a large group of seniors,” head coach Trisha Moore said. “We’ve had some really good running already at our early season meets, and I can see big things ahead for them.”

Moore joins assistant coaches Kyle Hollingsworth and Robin Peyton to lead both the boys and girls teams to upcoming meets at Claremore, Checotah, Edmond Santa Fe and more through the end of October.

“I’ve been able to coach many of these kids since their junior high track days, and their dynamic is really great as a team,” Moore said. “They are in it for each other as much as for themselves.

“We have been talking a lot about using our talents to glorify God, and I feel like they are headed in the right direction with their training. They are focused and working hard.”

The boys team includes: Garrett Barney, Tyler Blake, Max Coulter, William Derby, Xavier Derby, Tyler Dill, Evan Heiden (captain), Owen Heiden, Conner Ingraham, Kaden Keller (captain), Dylan Perkins, Hunter Proffitt, Mason Proffitt, Chandler Robinson and Colby Thomas.

The girls team includes: Anna Callery (captain), Finley Fisher (captain), Kambry Hollingsworth, Faith Tinney and Lilly Young.

Rejoice’s upcoming schedule is as follows:

Sept. 9 - Claremore

Sept. 17 - MSSU Southern Stampede

Sept. 24 - Pre-State at Edmond Santa Fe

Sept. 30 - Owasso

Oct. 4 - Checotah

Oct. 6 - Pinnacle Conference at Holland Hall

Oct. 22 - 3A Regional (Location TBA)

Oct. 29 - 3A State at Edmond Santa Fe