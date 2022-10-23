Rejoice Christian can clinch district title on Senior Night after routing Nowata

Cale Marley was impressive in his first start as Rejoice Christian's quarterback Friday night.
Marley, a sophomore filling in for injured Chance Wilson, completed 8-of-9 passes for 117 yards and four touchdowns to lead the second-ranked Eagles past Nowata 59-0 in a District 2A-8 matchup.
In addition, Marley had a 50-yard TD run, scored on a 71-yard kickoff return, and had a 59-yard punt return.
Marley's kickoff return ignited a 42-point first quarter. For the third consecutive game, Cooper Auschwitz caught a pair of TD tosses in the opening period. Bryce Revard also caught two TD passes.
The Eagles (8-1, 5-0) posted their first shutout of the season as they held the Ironmen (2-6, 1-4) to 153 yards.
"Our defense played really well," Rejoice coach Brent Marley said.
Besides Wilson, the Eagles also played without another injured standout, receiver/defensive back Solomon Morton, who could return for the Eagles' Senior Night game against Caney Valley (1-7, 0-5) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Gibbs Field. Rejoice can clinch the district title with a victory.
REJOICE CHRISTIAN 59, NOWATA 0
Rejoice;42;7;10;0;--;59
Nowata;0;0;0;0;--;0
RC -- Marley 71 kickoff return (Price kick)
RC -- Auschwitz 7 pass from Marley (Price kick)
RC -- Revard 17 pass from Marley (Price kick)
RC -- Auschwitz 4 pass from Marley (Price kick)
RC -- Marley 50 run (Price kick)
RC -- Reed 55 run (Price kick)
RC -- Hendricks 43 pass from Ryan (Price kick)
RC -- FG, Price 35
RC -- Revard 55 pass from Marley (Price kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
First Downs — RC 12, NO 11; Rushes-Yards — RC 14-180, NO 40-109; Comp-Att-Int — RC 10-13-0, NO 6-15-0. Passing Yards — RC 173, NO 55. Fumbles-Lost — RC 3-0, NO 2-2. Penalty Yards — RC 4-35, NO 1-10. Total Yards — RC 353, NO 153. Punts-Avg. — RC 0-0, NO 7-28.0.