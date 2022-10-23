 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rejoice Christian can clinch district title on Senior Night after routing Nowata

Claremore Sequoyah vs Rejoice Christian (copy)

Rejoice Christian's Cale Marley led his team to a 42-point first quarter at Nowata. TULSA WORLD FILE

 Brett Rojo

Cale Marley was impressive in his first start as Rejoice Christian's quarterback Friday night.

Marley, a sophomore filling in for injured Chance Wilson, completed 8-of-9 passes for 117 yards and four touchdowns to lead the second-ranked Eagles past Nowata 59-0 in a District 2A-8 matchup.

In addition, Marley had a 50-yard TD run, scored on a 71-yard kickoff return, and had a 59-yard punt return.

Marley's kickoff return ignited a 42-point first quarter. For the third consecutive game, Cooper Auschwitz caught a pair of TD tosses in the opening period. Bryce Revard also caught two TD passes.

The Eagles (8-1, 5-0) posted their first shutout of the season as they held the Ironmen (2-6, 1-4) to 153 yards. 

"Our defense played really well," Rejoice coach Brent Marley said.

Besides Wilson, the Eagles also played without another injured standout, receiver/defensive back Solomon Morton, who could return for the Eagles' Senior Night game against Caney Valley (1-7, 0-5) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Gibbs Field. Rejoice can clinch the district title with a victory.

REJOICE CHRISTIAN 59, NOWATA 0

Rejoice;42;7;10;0;--;59

Nowata;0;0;0;0;--;0

RC -- Marley 71 kickoff return (Price kick)

RC -- Auschwitz 7 pass from Marley (Price kick)

RC -- Revard 17 pass from Marley (Price kick)

RC -- Auschwitz 4 pass from Marley (Price kick)

RC -- Marley 50 run (Price kick)

RC -- Reed 55 run (Price kick)

RC -- Hendricks 43 pass from Ryan (Price kick)

RC -- FG, Price 35

RC -- Revard 55 pass from Marley (Price kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs — RC 12, NO 11; Rushes-Yards — RC 14-180, NO 40-109; Comp-Att-Int — RC 10-13-0, NO 6-15-0. Passing Yards — RC 173, NO 55. Fumbles-Lost — RC 3-0, NO 2-2. Penalty Yards — RC 4-35, NO 1-10. Total Yards — RC 353, NO 153. Punts-Avg. — RC 0-0, NO 7-28.0.​

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

