Rejoice Christian can clinch district title on Senior Night after routing Nowata

Cale Marley was impressive in his first start as Rejoice Christian's quarterback Friday night.

Marley, a sophomore filling in for injured Chance Wilson, completed 8-of-9 passes for 117 yards and four touchdowns to lead the second-ranked Eagles past Nowata 59-0 in a District 2A-8 matchup.

In addition, Marley had a 50-yard TD run, scored on a 71-yard kickoff return, and had a 59-yard punt return.

Marley's kickoff return ignited a 42-point first quarter. For the third consecutive game, Cooper Auschwitz caught a pair of TD tosses in the opening period. Bryce Revard also caught two TD passes.

The Eagles (8-1, 5-0) posted their first shutout of the season as they held the Ironmen (2-6, 1-4) to 153 yards.

"Our defense played really well," Rejoice coach Brent Marley said.

Besides Wilson, the Eagles also played without another injured standout, receiver/defensive back Solomon Morton, who could return for the Eagles' Senior Night game against Caney Valley (1-7, 0-5) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Gibbs Field. Rejoice can clinch the district title with a victory.