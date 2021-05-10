Rejoice Christian boys win first playoff game in dramatic fashion before losing in quarterfinals

Rejoice Christian's boys soccer season ended with a 4-0 loss at undefeated Claremore Sequoyah in the Class 3A quarterfinals Thursday.
The Eagles' 10-4 season included a dramatic first-ever soccer playoff victory on May 3.
Maxwell Kramer’s second goal of the game snapped a 1-1 tie with 4:54 remaining to lift the Eagles to a 2-1 triumph over Regent Prep in the first round of the playoffs at Regent Stadium.
“I just told them to fight hard if they want to make history,” said Rejoice Christian coach Kyle Hollingsworth. “This is the first time they’ve won a playoff game. Surreal.”
On the game-winner, Kramer outraced Regent defenders to chase down a long lead pass from Cole Harrold and go in alone. His low shot from about 15 yards out beat charging goalkeeper Enre Boshoff low to the left side.
“When he works hard, it always come through to him,” Hollingsworth said of Kramer. “He get frustrated sometimes but he just keeps at it and he always puts them away for us. I told him to keep working and it came through for him in the end.”
Elijah Haney scored for Regent (4-3), which had won three games in a row.
“The game boils down to mistakes and missed opportunities,” said Regent coach Weston Roberts. “We made a few mistakes, and they capitalized on those, they had a few mistakes and we had a few missed opportunities.”
Kramer broke scoreless tie with 10:42 remaining when he capitalized on a defensive miscue by the Regent defense, popping home a 5-yard shot after a short pass from Samuel Armentrout.
“We didn’t expect it to be this close of a game, but we came through in the end, put the two in,” Kramer said. “I got two beautiful passes from Cole and Sammy for my goals. It was a team win.”
Regent responded quickly, tying it again just 1:26 later when Pace Fletcher’s pass from the left wing found Haney in the middle, and Haney’s 10-yard shot found the net low inside the left post.
“Usually in soccer, you get scored on and then you drop your heads,” Roberts said of the way the Rams rebounded after Kramer’s first goal. “We are so proud of the boys that they kept fighting, but then we conceded the second one and we just kept pressing and pressing. Unfortunately, it just wasn’t enough tonight.”
Then it was Rejoice Christian’s turn to not get down after surrendering the tying goal right after they took the lead, but Kramer struck again just over four minutes later.
“I think most teams would go down and not do very good, it’s an easy chance for the other team to put another goal in, but our team came together,” Kramer said. “We have the heart and we want to go far in these playoffs and we came through and we put another one in. We did what we had to do.”