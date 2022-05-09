Rejoice Christian boys repeat as 2A state track champions

CATOOSA — Rejoice Christian's boys repeated as Class 2A team champion, but had to wait a couple of hours for the conclusion of delayed field events — a fitting considering the Eagles’ theme for the state meet was patience. They finished 16 points ahead of second-place Hooker.

“It’s been a process and they were very trusting of that process this year,” Rejoice coach Brandon Johnson said. “They bought in, and their times just kept going down.”

Propelling his team to the state championship, Chance Wilson won gold in all four of his events — dominating the 200 (21.79) and 400 (48.68) while anchoring the winning 800 and 1,600 relays.

Teammates Josh Hendricks (second in the 400), Evan Heiden (third in the 1,600 and 3,200) and Garrett Barney (fourth in the 800) also placed in their individual events.

