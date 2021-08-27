Rejoice Christian boys, girls cross country teams gear up for upcoming season

Rejoice Christian’s cross country team is gearing up for a successful upcoming season.
“We look to have a really good season for both the girls and the boys teams,” said head coach Trisha Moore. “Lots of our kids ran all summer and were more than ready when we met for our first team practice.”
Captains Evan Heiden and Colby Thomas are ready to take on their role leading the boys team, which is comprised heavily of juniors and no seniors.
On the girls team, several runners are returning, including captains Finley Fisher and Faith Tinney, who are carrying the momentum of a successful track season forward this fall.
“All of our runners have been putting in some serious work and will be ready to compete well this year,” Moore said. “We can't wait to see how it ends up for them in October.”
BOYS team
Cale Hull
Chandler Robinson
Colby Thomas
Conner Ingraham
Dylan Perkins
Elijah Putnam
Evan Heiden
Jordan Ross
Kaden Keller
Max Coulter
Tyler Blake
Tyler Dill
William Derby
Xavier Derby
GIRLS team
Anna Callery
Brianna Herrold
Faith Tinney
Finley Fisher
Kaiya Dobson
Kasia Hass
Lilly Young
Meet schedule
Aug 28 - Sequoyah Claremore
Sept 4 - Sapulpa
Sept 11 - Henryetta
Sept 18 - MSSU Southern Stampede
Sept 25 - Pre-State at Edmond Santa Fe
Oct 1 - Claremore
Oct 12 - Pinnacle Conference at Holland Hall
Oct 23 - 3A Regional (TBA)
Oct 30 - 3A State (Edmond Santa Fe)