Rejoice Christian boys, girls cross country teams gear up for upcoming season
rejoice christian eagle logo
Art Haddaway News Editor

Rejoice Christian’s cross country team is gearing up for a successful upcoming season.

“We look to have a really good season for both the girls and the boys teams,” said head coach Trisha Moore. “Lots of our kids ran all summer and were more than ready when we met for our first team practice.”

Captains Evan Heiden and Colby Thomas are ready to take on their role leading the boys team, which is comprised heavily of juniors and no seniors.

On the girls team, several runners are returning, including captains Finley Fisher and Faith Tinney, who are carrying the momentum of a successful track season forward this fall.

“All of our runners have been putting in some serious work and will be ready to compete well this year,” Moore said. “We can't wait to see how it ends up for them in October.”

BOYS team

Cale Hull

Chandler Robinson

Colby Thomas

Conner Ingraham

Dylan Perkins

Elijah Putnam

Evan Heiden

Jordan Ross

Kaden Keller

Max Coulter

Tyler Blake

Tyler Dill

William Derby

Xavier Derby

GIRLS team

Anna Callery

Brianna Herrold

Faith Tinney

Finley Fisher

Kaiya Dobson

Kasia Hass

Lilly Young

Meet schedule

Aug 28 - Sequoyah Claremore

Sept 4 - Sapulpa

Sept 11 - Henryetta

Sept 18 - MSSU Southern Stampede

Sept 25 - Pre-State at Edmond Santa Fe

Oct 1 - Claremore

Oct 12 - Pinnacle Conference at Holland Hall

Oct 23 - 3A Regional (TBA)

Oct 30 - 3A State (Edmond Santa Fe)

