Rejoice Christian boys finish third in Chouteau Invitational basketball tourney

The Rejoice Christian boys took down two top-20 teams in Class 3A en route to finishing third at the Chouteau tournament last week.

The Eagles started the week by beating 3A No. 15 Bethel, 51-48. Daniel Dimick led Rejoice Christian with 15 points, and Gabe Patterson added 12 points and seven rebounds.

After a 9-4 first quarter, Rejoice Christian trailed at halftime, 23-18. But in the third quarter, the Owasso team took over by outscoring Bethel 18-8.

Jaron Foote added nine points for Rejoice Christian, who lost to Cascia Hall in the tournament semifinals.

In the third-place game — a 55-51 victory over Keys — Harrison Hunnicutt led the way with 22 points for the Eagles (6-7) on 10 of 19 shooting from the field. Wilson and Patterson chipped in with 12 points apiece.

“I’m really proud of our guys,” Rejoice Christian coach Zac Briscoe said. “We’re really young and inexperienced overall, they’re experiencing a lot of new things each night, but we’ve improved a lot in a short period of time, and we were able to beat two top-20 teams from our class this week.

“We still have a long way to go, but I’m very proud of the progress we’ve made so far.”