Regional champs: Rejoice Christian's XC boys team, Faith Tinney qualify for state

The Rejoice Christian Eagles’ boys cross country team are 3A regional champs.

The team qualified for state at its regional meet in Henryetta on Saturday. One of RC’s girls, Faith Tinney, also qualified.

They will run at the state meet at Edmond Santa Fe High School on Saturday, Oct. 30.

The boys team scored a 58 with a total time of 1:38:17.

Evan Heiden scored fourth, Max Coulter 12th, Dylan Perkins 13th, Conner Ingraham 14th, Tyler Dill 16th, Jordan Ross 32nd and Colby Thomas 35th.

The girls team came in 8th overall with a score of 203 and a total time of 1:16:52.

Tinney scored 19th, Finley Fisher 31st, Anna Callery 38th, Kaiya Dobson 49th, Kasia Hass 66th, Brianna Herrold 71st and Lillian Young 72nd.