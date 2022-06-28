Recruiting finalists for Owasso playmaker Cole Adams: Alabama, OU, Arkansas

It’s been an eventful month of June for Cole Adams, Owasso’s four-star senior wide receiver.

During the first week of the month, Adams made an official visit to Alabama. A week later, there was an official visit to OU. After that, there was a weekend at Arkansas.

On Saturday, June 25, after he and Rams teammates finished a two-day VYPE 7-on-7 Showcase co-hosted by Owasso and Rejoice Christian, Adams told the Tulsa World that those three schools — Alabama, OU and Arkansas — are the top three in his decision-making process.

“I will be looking (to announce a) commitment in the next month or so,” Adams said.

A reported 18 major-college programs extended scholarship offers to the 5-foot-10, 180-pound Adams. Among them were the University of Tulsa, Texas A&M, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Iowa State, TCU, LSU and Tennessee. Commitments are not binding. Recruits may sign a national letter of intent on Dec. 15.

As a junior during the 2021 season, Adams totaled 55 catches for 913 yards and eight touchdowns. On 18 run-play touches, he averaged 10.0 yards per attempt. Also among the state’s elite playmakers on returns, Adams is No. 40 on 247 Sports’ national ranking of Class of 2023 wide receivers. On the 247 Sports list of the top Oklahoma football recruits — regardless of position — Adams occupies the No. 5 position.

The 247 Sports current top five: at No. 1 is Bai Jobe, a defensive end from Community Christian School in Norman; followed by Bixby tight Luke Hasz and Booker T. Washington wide receiver/defensive back Micah Tease.

Interestingly, Tease is being recruited both by OU and Lincoln Riley’s Southern Cal program. Notre Dame, Texas A&M and Arkansas also are believed to be significant factors in Tease’s process.

At No. 4 on the 247 Sports list is another OU target — Mustang wide receiver Jacobe Johnson. Adams is fifth and fascinating McAlester running back Erik McCarty is sixth on the 247 Sports state ranking. McCarty is said to be extremely firm with his commitment to OU.

