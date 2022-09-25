Rams travel to Mustang after valiant effort in loss against Union

Owasso's grueling first half of the football regular season will wrap up Friday night at Mustang.

No team has played a tougher schedule than the Class 6AI No. 5 Rams (1-3). Owasso has lost to No. 1 Bixby, No. 2 Union and No. 3 Jenks. Mustang (3-1) is ranked No. 4 and the Rams have defeated No. 6 Broken Arrow.

The Rams will try to avenge last year's 47-41 loss to Mustang, which is coached by Lee Blankenship — a cousin of Rams head coach Bill Blankenship.

Owasso goes on the road after last Friday night's 35-17 loss against Union in a District 6AI-2 opener at Owasso Stadium.

However, Owasso gave Union its first fourth-quarter scare this season.

“We came off the big win against Jenks but didn’t take this team lightly,” said Union receiver Grayson Tempest, who scored two touchdowns. “We knew it was going to be a hard game.”

Owasso quarterback Mason Willingham completed 23-of-30 passes for 191 yards. Shaker Reisig completed 15-of-22 passes for 206 yards and two TDs while DJ McKinney had 22 carries for 116 yards and two TDs for Union (4-0), which seemed to be in total control early with a 28-3 lead early in the fourth quarter.

But the Rams scored on Willingham’s 16-yard screen pass to Aric Strain, assisted by left guard Gavin Bohanon’s block with 8:25 left.

The Rams then forced Union into a 3-and-out for its first punt — and it was blocked. Tru Thomas scooped up the ball and scored on a 20-yard return that cut Union’s lead to 28-17 with 7:20 remaining. Owasso also scored on a blocked punt for its only touchdown agaisnt Jenks.

“Credit Owasso in the second half, they did a great job coming back,” Union coach Kirk Fridrich said. “They got some explosive plays.”

Owasso came up with another defensive stop, but then so did Union, forcing the Rams to turn the ball over on downs at their 40. On fourth down with 23 seconds left, Tempest scored on 24-yard reverse to give the Redhawks the maximum 15 district points.

Owasso's first three of four turnovers were followed by long Union touchdown drives.

The Rams came up with the game's first takeaway on Derek Lockridge's interception that ended the game's first possession. Owasso then looked as if it would take the early lead, but a 10-play drive ended with Devon Jordan's end-zone interception after Willingham completed his first six passes.

Union then took a 7-0 lead as Tempest took a slant pass from Reisig and scored the first TD on a 43-yard play as he outraced the Rams secondary.

Union added two TDs in the second quarter as a wide-open Jino Boyd caught a 26-yard TD pass from Reisig and DJ McKinney scored on a 3-year run with 1:04 left before halftime for a 21-0 lead.

The Rams opened the third quarter with Chase Everett’s 26-yard field goal, but Union countered with McKinney’s 26-yard touchdown run and the 28-3 deficit was too much for Owasso to overcome despite a valiant effort that made the fourth quarter interesting.

During halftime, new Owasso Athletic Hall of Fame members were honored -- Scott Campbell, Darlee Chaloupek, Zach Duffield, Haley Geissler, Hannah Stirton, Eddie Yock and Randy Zellner, along Class of 2020 members Mandy Brady-Margiotta and Shake Milton.​

UNION 35, OWASSO 17

Union;7;14;7;7;—;35

Owasso;0;0;3;14;—;17

UN — Tempest 43 pass from Reisig (Forbes kick)

UN — Boyd 26 pass from Reisig (Forbes kick)

UN — McKinney 3 run (Forbes kick)

OW — FG, Everett 26

UN — McKinney 26 run (Sarey kick)

OW — Strain 16 pass from Willingham (Everett kick)

OW — Thomas 20 blocked punt return (Everett kick)

UN — Tempest 24 run (Sarek kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs — UN 20, OW 17; Rushes-Yards — UN 31-159, OW 24-39; Comp-Att-Int — UN 15-23-1, OW 23-30-2. Passing Yards — UN 206, OW 191. Fumbles-Lost — UN 1-1, OW 2-2. Penalty Yards — UN 11-126, OW 7-60. Total Yards — UN 365, OW 230. Punts-Avg. — UN 2-22.0, OW 1-22.0.