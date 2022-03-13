Rams travel to Florida with perfect record

Owasso’s baseball team opens a seven-game swing Wednesday in Florida with a 7-0 record.

The Rams’ three scheduled games in last week’s Ram Festival were canceled due to weather.

Earlier in the week, Owasso swept two games with shutouts in a home-and-home series against Sand Springs.

On March 7, Brennan Phillips fired a two-hitter and Branden Floyd went 2-for-4 with three RBIs in a 5-0 win,

Phillips (2-0) struck out eight and didn’t issue a walk as he went the full seven innings at Sand Springs. He threw 63 of his 86 pitches for strikes. Jacob Shields had both of the Sandites’ hits.

Last year, Phillips had one of his rare rough outings in a Rams loss at Sand Springs.

The Sandites received a strong effort from its starting pitcher, Carson Seabolt, who allowed one run on six hits over four innings with no walks and four strikeouts.

Owasso, however, broke the game open with three runs in the sixth. Solomon Skalnik and Noah Smallwood each added a RBI for the Rams.

On March 8, Jackson Farrell pitched a three-hitter to lead Owasso past visiting Sand Springs 2-0. Farrell (2-0) struck out 11 and didn’t issue a walk as he scattered three singles. He threw 63 of his 97 pitches for strikes as the Rams improved to 7-0.

The left-hander has opened the season with 12 shutout innings.

Sand Springs starter Jabe Schlehuber (1-1) held Owasso scoreless until giving up two runs in the fifth as Zach Burnes and Baylor Corbin had RBI hits. Schlehuber gave up six hits over five innings, walked four and struck out eight. He threw 50 of 88 pitches for strikes.

Schlehuber went 2-for-3 and Gabe Glenn had the other hit for the Sandites (2-2).

Owasso shortstop Noah Smallwood went 4-for-4 with three singles and a double.

Through seven games, Jackson Smith leads the Rams with 13 RBIs. Other hitting leaders are Cole Deason with a .700 batting average, Smallwood with a .750 on-base percentage and Floyd with 10 hits.

OWASSO 5, SAND SPRINGS 0

Owasso;010;003;1;—;5;7;1

Sand Springs;000;000;0;—0;2;1

Phillips and Corbin; Seabolt, Campbell (5), Buxton (6), Keim (7) and Ornelas. W: Phillips (2-0). L: Seabolt (0-1).

OWASSO 2, SAND SPRINGS 0

Sand Springs;000;000;0;—;0;3;1

Owasso;000;020;x;—2;8;0

Schlehuber, Buxton (6) and Ornelas; Farrell and Corbin. W: Farrell (2-0). L: Schlehuber (1-1).

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.