Rams to host explosive Norman North after overtime loss at Union

Owasso’s path to the Class 6AI state football title in 2017 included a double-overtime loss in Week 4 at Union.
The Rams are hoping they can repeat that journey this season after a 10-7 overtime loss last Friday against Union in a 6AI-2 district opener at Union-Tuttle Stadium.
Owasso (3-1), which dropped from No. 1 to No. 3 in the Tulsa World’s 6AI rankings behind No. 1 Jenks and No 2 Union, had its regular-season winning streak snapped at 24. Coach Bill Blankenship’s team will try to rebound when it hosts eighth-ranked Norman North (3-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Last year, Owasso defeated Norman North 33-22.
The Rams’ defense will be challenged by Norman North’s offense that has scored at least 40 points in all four games, including a 49-48 loss to Mustang last Friday.
Defense was not the problem for Owasso against Union. After giving up a touchdown on the game’s opening possession, the Rams shut out Union until overtime when each team gets the ball at the opponent’s 10-yard line.
However, Owasso’s offense, which had scored at least 40 points in each of its first three games, struggled against Union. But the Rams still could have come away with the win if they had not committed two costly turnovers and missed all three of their field goals.
Owasso had a chance to win on the final play of regulation, but Jake Adams missed wide on a 44-yard field goal after Austin Havens fired a 21-yard pass to Cole Adams with two seconds left.
Owasso’s possession in OT, which lost 7 yards, ended with Jake Adams’ 34-yard field goal rejected by the left upright. Union then gained 7 yards in three plays to set up TJ Cowan, who drilled the winning 20-yard field goal from the right hashmark, setting off a big celebration on the field as he was mobbed by his teammates.
Cowan had a flashback from four years ago during the final moments of Friday night’s showdown with Owasso. In 2017, Noah Rauschenberg also kicked a walk-off field goal for Union to defeat the Rams.
“I was thinking on the sideline, I’ve got to replicate it,” Cowan said.
In the third quarter, Cowan badly missed a 44-yarder that would have given Union a 10-0 lead.
“My plant foot slipped a little bit,” Cowan said. “So when I kicked it I just hit the top of the ball. They gave me another chance and I hammered it.”
Owasso, on 4th-and-18, tied the game at 7 on Mason Willingham’s 36-yard TD bomb to Ronnie Thomas, who pulled the ball down in the end zone with 5:20 left.
Union then drove to the Rams’ 26, but elected to go with a fake field goal that failed on fourth down with 1:34 left, giving the Rams a shot to win in regulation.
Defensive stops by Union’s Gabe Ford and Matthias Roberson in OT lengthened Owasso’s second missed field goal, giving Cowan a chance at a winner.
Unlike the 2017 overtime thriller that included 85 points, this game was a defensive battle.
After Union quarterback Grayson Tempest opened the scoring with a 3-yard TD run that capped the game’s first drive, Cole Adams returned the ensuing kickoff 56 yards to the Union 41, but Ford came up with a fumble recovery three plays later at the 39.
The Rams had a scoring chance fizzle early in the second quarter with a missed 32-yard field goal. Owasso missed another opportunity when Union’s Jakyri Jenkins intercepted a pass in the end zone with 46 seconds left in the half.
Owasso had the ball for the first 14 snaps of the third quarter and chewed up almost eight minutes but the possession ended with a punt into the end zone.
Havens completed 11-of-21 passes for 159 yards and Willingham was 5-of-6 for 68 yards. The Rams, however, gained only 39 yards on 33 rushes, and that also was a key factor in Union coming away with the win.
UNION 10, OWASSO 7, OT
Owasso;0;0;0;7;0—;7
Union;7;0;0;0;3;—;10
UNI — Tempest 3 run (Cowan kick)
OWA — Thomas 36 pass from Willingham (J.Adams kick)
UNI — FG Cowan 20
TEAM STATISTICS
First Downs — OWA 16, UNI 15; Rushes-Yards — OWA 33-39, UNI 34-167; Comp-Att-Int — OWA 16-27-1, UNI 10-20-0. Passing Yards — OWA 227, UNI 128. Fumbles-Lost — OWA 1-1, UNI 1-0. Penalty Yards — OWA 7-60, UNI 7-67. Total Yards — OWA 266, UNI 295. Punts-Avg. — OWA 3-32.0, UNI 2-33.5.