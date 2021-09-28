Rams to host explosive Norman North after overtime loss at Union

Owasso’s path to the Class 6AI state football title in 2017 included a double-overtime loss in Week 4 at Union.

The Rams are hoping they can repeat that journey this season after a 10-7 overtime loss last Friday against Union in a 6AI-2 district opener at Union-Tuttle Stadium.

Owasso (3-1), which dropped from No. 1 to No. 3 in the Tulsa World’s 6AI rankings behind No. 1 Jenks and No 2 Union, had its regular-season winning streak snapped at 24. Coach Bill Blankenship’s team will try to rebound when it hosts eighth-ranked Norman North (3-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Last year, Owasso defeated Norman North 33-22.

The Rams’ defense will be challenged by Norman North’s offense that has scored at least 40 points in all four games, including a 49-48 loss to Mustang last Friday.

Defense was not the problem for Owasso against Union. After giving up a touchdown on the game’s opening possession, the Rams shut out Union until overtime when each team gets the ball at the opponent’s 10-yard line.