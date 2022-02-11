Rams sweep Muskogee in Senior Night basketball doubleheader

Mayes hit the first shot but missed the second one. That set the stage for Morrill after she grabbed an offensive rebound off a Karson Zumwalt miss and drew contact.

Morrill missed her first free throw, but drained the next one. Muskogee got the ball to McVay just past half court but she couldn't get a shot off before the buzzer sounded.

"This moment was really special and important," Morrill said. "This group of seniors are best friends and have been playing together since the sixth grade. We have worked really hard and we wanted it so bad tonight."

Owasso held slim leads of 9-6, after the first quarter, 19-17 at the half, and 25-22 after three quarters. That set up the remaining drama.

"I was proud of our toughness," Owasso coach Tobey Nightingale said. "I thought we did a good job to disrupt (Muskogee's) offense. This group is very special. They have bought in and I am super proud of them."

Owasso 64, Muskogee 57 (boys)

Leslie finished with a team-high 20 points, making 6-of-7 from 3-point range. Javontae Campbell had a game-high 28 points for the Roughers (5-10).