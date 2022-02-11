Rams sweep Muskogee in Senior Night basketball doubleheader

Ellie Morrill and Caleb Leslie propelled Owasso to a pair of victories over visiting Muskogee on Senior Night.
Morrill made the second of two free throws with 1.5 seconds left in a 31-30 triumph while Leslie dialed up long distance with six treys in a 64-57 win.
The Lady Rams (9-11) broke a five-game losing streak while the Rams' boys team (14-6) won their fifth in a row.
Owasso hosts Sand Springs on Monday and closes out the regular season on the road at Bartlesville on Tuesday and Booker T. Washington on Friday, Feb. 18, as the Frontier Valley Conference title could be at stake in the boys game.
Owasso 31, Muskogee 30 (girls)
Taylor Rose and Laila Hamilton paced the Lady Rams with nine points apiece. Bianca McVay had a game-high 14 points for the Lady Roughers (2-12).
The game was tight throughout. Rose made a pair of free throws with 1:05 remaining to make it 30-27. Muskogee hit 2-of-5 foul shots over the next 21 seconds.
The Roughers then forced a turnover that eventually led to a pair of free throw attempts from Zhyan Mayes with 14.5 seconds left.
Mayes hit the first shot but missed the second one. That set the stage for Morrill after she grabbed an offensive rebound off a Karson Zumwalt miss and drew contact.
Morrill missed her first free throw, but drained the next one. Muskogee got the ball to McVay just past half court but she couldn't get a shot off before the buzzer sounded.
"This moment was really special and important," Morrill said. "This group of seniors are best friends and have been playing together since the sixth grade. We have worked really hard and we wanted it so bad tonight."
Owasso held slim leads of 9-6, after the first quarter, 19-17 at the half, and 25-22 after three quarters. That set up the remaining drama.
"I was proud of our toughness," Owasso coach Tobey Nightingale said. "I thought we did a good job to disrupt (Muskogee's) offense. This group is very special. They have bought in and I am super proud of them."
Owasso 64, Muskogee 57 (boys)
Leslie finished with a team-high 20 points, making 6-of-7 from 3-point range. Javontae Campbell had a game-high 28 points for the Roughers (5-10).
Owasso built an 11-2 advantage just over three minutes in, but Muskogee fought back and trailed just 20-17 after the first quarter.
The Rams maintained leads of 30-27 at the half and 43-40 at the end of three quarters. Price Pennington provided a boost with all six of his points in the third.
Isaiah McLemore then made a pair of key 3-pointers early in the final frame. Caden Fry eventually broke away for a dunk that made it 62-52 with just under three minutes to go.
Muskogee answered with a 3-pointer, but solid defense from Owasso the rest of the way sealed the deal.
"We didn't play our best but I still felt like we had control of the game," Owasso coach Brian Montonati said. "I was pleased to see some young players step up and I can't say enough about our seniors. They work so hard and are great guys."
The Rams' hot streak earned them a No 4 ranking in the East and the final regional hosting slot on Feb. 25-26.
"One of our goals was to host a regional," Montonati said. "We have played an unbelievably tough schedule."
OWASSO 31, MUSKOGEE 30 (girls)
Muskogee;6;11;5;8;--;30
Owasso;9;10;6;6;--;31
Muskogee (2-12): McVay 14, Eubanks 8, Swanson 6, Mayes 1, Burton 1.
Owasso (9-11): Rose 9, Hamilton 9, Morrill 6, Stover 5, Zumwalt 2.
OWASSO 64, MUSKOGEE 57 (boys)
Muskogee;17;10;13;17;--;57
Owasso;20;10;13;21;--;64
Muskogee (5-10): Campbell 28, Hiner 10, Titsworth 4, Duncan 4, Johns 4, Ficklin 3, Larkpor 2, Todd 2.
Owasso (14-6): Leslie 20, B. Mann 9, Fry 8, Pennington 6, McLemore 6, W. Mann 5, Lewis 5, Clifton 3, Manuel 2.