Rams softball pitcher Avery Tallman rides All-State success into MSSU tenure

Avery Tallman’s list of goals was a pretty concise one. Making the state tournament — and a state runner-up finish — had to be highest on the list, for sure.

But she also had some individual goals in mind.

“I wanted it really bad,” Tallman said of the Oklahoma Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association All-State team.

Well, her performance as a senior at Owasso High School in 2020 certainly earned her a spot. And the coaches in Oklahoma agreed.

Tallman was named an All-State pitcher alongside Lily Shaw after the season was over.

“I was extremely excited and it truly added to sentiment of the great season we had,” Tallman said.

With Tallman and Shaw in the pitching circle, it was easy to see how the Rams reached Class 6A’s championship game. Tallman finished the year with 67 1/3 innings pitched, going 10-2 in the process with a 1.25 earned run average. She recorded 47 strikeouts and only issued three walks.

“Making the All-State team is something that I’ve been working towards all throughout high school,” Tallman said. “It’s one of the best things you could get as a senior.”