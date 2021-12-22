Rams set for Tournament of Champions next week

Owasso’s boys basketball team will take a 4-1 record into the 56th annual Tournament of Champions that is scheduled Dec. 27-29 at Tulsa’s BOK Center.
The Rams will face Victory Christian in the quarterfinals’ marquee game at 8:30 p.m. Monday. Owasso is ranked No. 9 (in the Dec. 13 OSSAArankings.com coaches poll) in Class 6A while Victory (6-0) is No. 4 in 4A.
“It’s a challenging field,” Owasso coach Brian Montonati said. “We’re going to have our hands full from the get-go with Victory Christian.”
That will be a rematch of Owasso’s 73-57 victory over Victory last January in the Port City Classic semifinals at Victory.
In other quarterfinal boys games, 5A No. 3 Del City will meet 4A No. 7 Crossings Christian at 10:30 a..m., 6A No. 3 Jenks faces 2A No. 2 Cashion at 1:30 p.m., and 5A Memorial will meet Class A Hydro-Eakly in a matchup of No. 1s at 5:30 p.m.
The Owasso/Victory winner will meet the Memorial/Hydro winner at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The losers face each other at 10:30 a.m.
Owasso is in the TofC for the first time since 2014 when it lost to Memorial in triple overtime in the title game.
The boys title game is at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 29. There will be eight games each day, starting at 9 a.m. with a girls game, and alternating with the boys bracket, with the final boys game scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m.
Montonati likes the Rams’ draw in the tournament.
“We always say that we’ll play anybody anywhere,” Montonati said. “We’re excited for the opportunity. Our kids are pumped to be able to play in the BOK Center but more importantly to play in a prestige tournament like the Tournament of Champions is something for our kids to look forward to.”
The tournament is being played at the BOK Center for the first time. Owasso played in that facility previously in 2015 and ‘19 in the .High School Hoops Showcase.