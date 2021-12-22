Rams set for Tournament of Champions next week

Owasso’s boys basketball team will take a 4-1 record into the 56th annual Tournament of Champions that is scheduled Dec. 27-29 at Tulsa’s BOK Center.

The Rams will face Victory Christian in the quarterfinals’ marquee game at 8:30 p.m. Monday. Owasso is ranked No. 9 (in the Dec. 13 OSSAArankings.com coaches poll) in Class 6A while Victory (6-0) is No. 4 in 4A.

“It’s a challenging field,” Owasso coach Brian Montonati said. “We’re going to have our hands full from the get-go with Victory Christian.”

That will be a rematch of Owasso’s 73-57 victory over Victory last January in the Port City Classic semifinals at Victory.

In other quarterfinal boys games, 5A No. 3 Del City will meet 4A No. 7 Crossings Christian at 10:30 a..m., 6A No. 3 Jenks faces 2A No. 2 Cashion at 1:30 p.m., and 5A Memorial will meet Class A Hydro-Eakly in a matchup of No. 1s at 5:30 p.m.

The Owasso/Victory winner will meet the Memorial/Hydro winner at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The losers face each other at 10:30 a.m.

Owasso is in the TofC for the first time since 2014 when it lost to Memorial in triple overtime in the title game.