Rams senior tennis profile: Adrienne Steffey

What or who inspired you to play tennis?

My mom.

Who is your favorite professional tennis player?

Grigor Dimitrov or Coco Gauff.

What is your favorite tennis stroke?

Serve.

Do you prefer singles or doubles? Why?

I like playing singles better because I feel I have more control of the game, and it really shows the players skills and abilities.

What professional tennis player would you most like to play mixed doubles with?

Novak Djokovic because he would carry.

What was the most memorable tennis match in your high school tennis career?

Playing mixed doubles in the semifinals my sophomore year in the team tournament at Union and sending our team to the finals.

What coaching advice or tips do you remember most?

To keep the ball out of the net and move your feet.

What advice would you give to someone who is just starting to play tennis?

I would tell them to see it through no matter how frustrating it can be at the beginning; it takes continuous practice.

Besides tennis, what other outside interests or hobbies do you enjoy?

I love to go out with my friends, hike, bike, sleep, swim, rock climb and anything fun and adventurous.

What’s your favorite food?

Spaghetti.

What’s your favorite book or movie?

I don't read much, but “Pitch Perfect” is my favorite movie, or any horror movie.

What is a fun fact that not many people know about you?

I can walk on my hands.

What’s the furthest place you have traveled?

The Dominican Republic, and maybe Europe soon.

If you could go anywhere in the world, where would you go?

I would go to either Italy, Spain or Norway.

If you could meet someone famous, who would it be?

Paul Klein.

What are your plans after graduation?

I'm going to study nursing at the University of Arkansas, and hopefully continue my career in emergency medicine by going through paramedic school.