 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Tulsa World is partnering with The University of Tulsa who is sponsoring 3,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Rams ready for Mustang tournament after splitting pair in Kansas City

  • 0
Bixby vs Owasso (copy)

Owasso's Jalen Montonati is averaging 16.8 points in five games this season. TULSA WORLD FILE

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Jalen Montonati scored 34 points for Owasso as the Rams split a pair of games in the Twelve Courts of Christmas on Dec. 19-20 at HyVee Arena in Kansas City, Missouri.

In the Rams' opener in KC, they rolled past William Chrisman of Independence, Missouri, 62-32. Montonati scored 14 points while Brandon Mann had 11 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

On Tuesday, the Rams lost 54-42 to Omaha Westside. Montonati scored 14 for the Rams, who led 24-23 at halftime. Tate Odvody led Westside with 16 points.

Montonati is averaging 16.8 points in his freshman season.

Owasso (2-3) will return to action Wednesday in the fifth annual Bank 7 Holiday Classic at Mustang scheduled through Dec. 30. The Rams will have a challenging opener against Class 6A No. 3 Putnam North (8-0). 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert