Rams ready for Mustang tournament after splitting pair in Kansas City

Jalen Montonati scored 34 points for Owasso as the Rams split a pair of games in the Twelve Courts of Christmas on Dec. 19-20 at HyVee Arena in Kansas City, Missouri.

In the Rams' opener in KC, they rolled past William Chrisman of Independence, Missouri, 62-32. Montonati scored 14 points while Brandon Mann had 11 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

On Tuesday, the Rams lost 54-42 to Omaha Westside. Montonati scored 14 for the Rams, who led 24-23 at halftime. Tate Odvody led Westside with 16 points.

Montonati is averaging 16.8 points in his freshman season.

Owasso (2-3) will return to action Wednesday in the fifth annual Bank 7 Holiday Classic at Mustang scheduled through Dec. 30. The Rams will have a challenging opener against Class 6A No. 3 Putnam North (8-0).