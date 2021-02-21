Rams ready for basketball regionals, state wrestling tournament

After being shut down recently by weather for almost two weeks, a busy week is ahead for Owasso High School athletics.

Owasso (14-2) will host Booker T. Washington (2-8) in the Class 6A boys basketball regionals at 8 p.m. Friday. The Rams won 62-49 on Feb. 5 at Washington. The visiting Hornets were the most recent 6A state champion in 2019.

Muskogee (10-3) will meet Bixby (10-5) in the regional opener at 6 p.m., with the winners playing for the regional title at 7 p.m. Saturday at Owasso. Muskogee handed Owasso an 83-76 loss on Jan. 29.

In a girls regional Thursday, Owasso (4-14) will visit No. 7 Midwest City (13-6) at 8 p.m. The winner will face the B.T. Washington (10-6)/Stillwater (7-8) winner at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Midwest City.

On Saturday, the Rams will compete in the 6A state wrestling tournament at Oklahoma City's State Fair Arena.

This year's 6A tournament will be held only on Saturday, instead of taking place over two days. Wrestle-in matches start at 10 a.m., followed by quarterfinals at 11 a.m., semifinals at 1 p.m., consolation semifinals at 3 p.m., and finals at 7:30 p.m. Also on Saturday is the 3A tournament. The 5A and 4A state tournaments will be on Friday.