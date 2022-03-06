Rams open baseball season with a perfect week

Owasso swept all five games in the high school baseball season's opening week.

Jackson Smith was the Rams' hitting leader as he went 8-for-11 with two homers and 13 RBIs. He had a slugging percentage of 1.818. Brennan Phillips and Solomon Skalnik also homered twice.

Other Rams with opening-week homers were Branden Floyd, Mason Willingham, Bennett Flanary, Austin Thulin and Noah Smallwood.

Phillips and Jackson Farrell pitched five-inning perfect games in the Opening Day doubleheader on March 1 as Owasso defeated Oklahoma City U.S. Grant 27-0 and 19-0. Phillips struck out all 15 batters he faced and Farrell fanned 14 out of 15.

The Rams defeated Coweta 23-4 on Thursday, and then beat Tahlequah 17-4 and Muskogee 9-0 on Saturday.

Other Rams winning pitchers in the opening week were Kyndon Lovell, Flanary and Braydon Sanford.

In the Ram Festival this week, Owasso will host Chickasha at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, followed Friday with games against Bixby at 3 p.m. and Oktaha at 8 p.m.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.