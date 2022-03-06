 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rams open baseball season with a perfect week

Owasso senior Brennan Phillips struck out all 15 batters he faced in the season opener.

 Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World

Owasso swept all five games in the high school baseball season's opening week.

Jackson Smith was the Rams' hitting leader as he went 8-for-11 with two homers and 13 RBIs. He had a slugging percentage of 1.818. Brennan Phillips and Solomon Skalnik also homered twice.

Other Rams with opening-week homers were Branden Floyd, Mason Willingham, Bennett Flanary, Austin Thulin and Noah Smallwood.

Phillips and Jackson Farrell pitched five-inning perfect games in the Opening Day doubleheader on March 1 as Owasso defeated Oklahoma City U.S. Grant 27-0 and 19-0. Phillips struck out all 15 batters he faced and Farrell fanned 14 out of 15.

The Rams defeated Coweta 23-4 on Thursday, and then beat Tahlequah 17-4 and Muskogee 9-0 on Saturday.

Other Rams winning pitchers in the opening week were Kyndon Lovell, Flanary and Braydon Sanford.

In the Ram Festival this week, Owasso will host Chickasha at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, followed Friday with games against Bixby at 3 p.m. and Oktaha at 8 p.m.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

