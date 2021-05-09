Rams look to end state baseball title drought

It’s been since 2015 that Owasso has won a state baseball championship — a long time for a Rams program that has won 10 state titles since 1998 and had never gone more than four years without a title before this stretch.
Owasso qualified for the Class 6A state tournament that starts Thursday in Edmond with a 6-2 victory over Broken Arrow in a regional final last Thursday at Stigall Field. Rams freshman Jackson Farrell (9-1) pitched a one-hitter and didn’t allow an earned run as he lowered his season ERA to 0.35 in 60 innings.
Farrell and junior lefty Brennan Phillips (8-1, 1.00 ERA, 131 strikeouts in 56 innings) are two reasons the Rams have a shot at their 14th overall state baseball title. The Rams (32-4) are in the state tournament for the 34th time in school history.
“It never gets old,” Owasso coach Larry Turner said. “This is a great group that is always ready to go to work and that I truly love.”
It was an especially emotional victory for the Rams. Steve Holleman, Turner’s top assistant for 39 years, is retiring at the end of the season. This was his final home game.
“It’s been a great run and I have no regrets,” Holleman said. “It’s been very humbling for me to be able to do what I do here at Owasso.”
Turner not only showed appreciation for his longtime running mate, but also to his coach when he played at Owasso, Melvin Spencer, who recently passed away.
“What a better way to honor coach Holleman in his last game here,” Turner said. “I am sure coach Spencer is also really proud looking down at us.”
The Rams were the visiting team against the Tigers (22-11). Jackson Smith reached on an error to open the game and eventually came home after another error.
Smith extended the advantage to 3-0 after he knocked in a pair on a double to the gap in left-center with two outs in the top of the second inning. Smith has a 17-game hitting streak and is batting .424.
Broken Arrow filled the bases with none out in the bottom half of the second on an error, hit batter and a walk. Farrell got the next two hitters out, but then surrendered his lone hit, a double to Kade Matthews into the left field corner that brought home the only two runs for the Tigers.
Farrell got a flyout to escape the second, and the only other Broken Arrow batter to reach base after that was Danny Green on a leadoff walk in the bottom of the fifth.
“I had a little adrenaline rush in the first couple of innings,” Farrell said. “I just had to settle in and go out and do what I do. I had great defense behind me, too.”
Owasso tacked on three runs in the top of the fifth. Brennan Phillips reached on an error and came home when Brody Green followed with a double to the gap in right-center. Green is batting .398 and 25 of his 41 hits have been for extra bases.
Pinch-runner Bennett Flanary advanced to third on Solo Skalnik’s single and scored on a sacrifice fly by Mason Pennington. Skalnik, who is batting a team-high .424, eventually scored after another Tiger error.
Farrell retired nine straight to the end game, striking out the side in the final inning. He finished with eight strikeouts.
Collinsville reaches state
Collinsville qualified for the 5A state tournament that starts Thursday with a 7-5 win over Claremore on Friday. The Cardinals (25-10) swept their three regional games as they also defeated Hale 22-0 and Claremore 9-4.