Rams look to end state baseball title drought

“What a better way to honor coach Holleman in his last game here,” Turner said. “I am sure coach Spencer is also really proud looking down at us.”

The Rams were the visiting team against the Tigers (22-11). Jackson Smith reached on an error to open the game and eventually came home after another error.

Smith extended the advantage to 3-0 after he knocked in a pair on a double to the gap in left-center with two outs in the top of the second inning. Smith has a 17-game hitting streak and is batting .424.

Broken Arrow filled the bases with none out in the bottom half of the second on an error, hit batter and a walk. Farrell got the next two hitters out, but then surrendered his lone hit, a double to Kade Matthews into the left field corner that brought home the only two runs for the Tigers.

Farrell got a flyout to escape the second, and the only other Broken Arrow batter to reach base after that was Danny Green on a leadoff walk in the bottom of the fifth.

“I had a little adrenaline rush in the first couple of innings,” Farrell said. “I just had to settle in and go out and do what I do. I had great defense behind me, too.”