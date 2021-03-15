Rams' heartbreaking state basketball history continues in 6A quarterfinals

Owasso's boys state basketball tournament history isn't lengthy, but it includes plenty of heartbreaking finishes.

The fifth-ranked Rams suffered another in a 53-51 loss to No. 6 Putnam North in the Class 6A quarterfinals Thursday at Skiatook High School's Brooks Walton Activity Center.

Owasso's best season since its last state tournament trip in 2015 ended at 17-4.

"It's frustrating," Owasso coach Brian Montonati said. "I thought we were the better team and that we could've won the tournament."

Owasso's boys have played 11 state tournament games — dating back to 1976 — with only two wins and are 1-5 in games that were decided by four points or less.

Caden Fry, Kyler Mann, and Trenton Ellison all had solid efforts for the Rams against Putnam North, which fell 55-44 to champion Del City in the semifinals.

Fry, a junior, had a team-high 20 points, Mann matched his season averages of 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Ellison also did with 12 points.

The Rams trailed 39-38 after three periods, but drew even at 42-42 early in the fourth before the Panthers regained control with a 6-0 run.