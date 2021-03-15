Rams' heartbreaking state basketball history continues in 6A quarterfinals

Owasso's boys state basketball tournament history isn't lengthy, but it includes plenty of heartbreaking finishes.
The fifth-ranked Rams suffered another in a 53-51 loss to No. 6 Putnam North in the Class 6A quarterfinals Thursday at Skiatook High School's Brooks Walton Activity Center.
Owasso's best season since its last state tournament trip in 2015 ended at 17-4.
"It's frustrating," Owasso coach Brian Montonati said. "I thought we were the better team and that we could've won the tournament."
Owasso's boys have played 11 state tournament games — dating back to 1976 — with only two wins and are 1-5 in games that were decided by four points or less.
Caden Fry, Kyler Mann, and Trenton Ellison all had solid efforts for the Rams against Putnam North, which fell 55-44 to champion Del City in the semifinals.
Fry, a junior, had a team-high 20 points, Mann matched his season averages of 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Ellison also did with 12 points.
The Rams trailed 39-38 after three periods, but drew even at 42-42 early in the fourth before the Panthers regained control with a 6-0 run.
Fry scored his team's next six points to cut the deficit to 51-48 with 1:24 remaining. Ellison's 3-pointer with 28.4 seconds left made it 52-51. After the Panthers split two free throws, Owasso was called for a charging foul with 8.1 seconds left. Three seconds later, the Panthers missed two throws but Fry's running, straight-on trey attempt from about 22 feet at the buzzer bounced off the backboard and front rim.
Fry's running 3 that narrowly missed was reminiscent of Shake Milton's potential tying 3 at the buzzer in the 44-41 loss to Midwest City in the 2014 quarterfinals.
Josh Nwankwo fueled Putnam North with 26 points.
"Putnam North is really talented," Montonati said. "We are a disappointed group but I am extremely proud of our effort and fight."
Owasso was on top 20-14 after the first quarter, thanks to making 8-of-9 field goals and 3-of-4 free throws in the frame.
However, Owasso scored only three points in the second quarter as Putnam North took a 25-23 lead into halftime. Nwankwo provided that edge after he banked in a pair of late 3-pointers. In the end, the Rams were unable to overcome the second-quarter scoring drought.
"We couldn't weather that storm," Montonati said.
Owasso's top eight players included four seniors — Mann, Ellison, Bryce Journee and BJ Armstrong. Montonati was pleased with the leadership they provided.
"Our seniors did everything we asked," Montonati said. "I am even more proud of them off the court. They are great students and role models and will be very successful."
Jon Potts, for the Tulsa World, contributed to this story.