Rams get back on track with strong pitching, hitting during a 4-0 week

The Rams got their final runs in the fifth inning. Pennington led off with a double to center and Blundell walked with one out.

That set the stage for Burnes. He made good contact and the ball had just enough to clear the center-field fence.

“We know Zach is a good hitter and we have a lot of confidence in him,” Turner said. “He had been pressing a bit so we sat him a couple of games to let him refocus.”

The Tigers (13-6) got a one-out single from Kade Williams in the bottom of the fifth, but Flanary followed up with a ground out and fly out to finish off his gem.

Owasso also had a pair of shutouts from Brennan Phillips and Jackson Farrell against Booker T. Washington in District 6A-3 play earlier in the week.

Phillips had a no-hitter and recorded all but one out via the strikeout in another five-inning, run-rule win (12-0) March 29 at BTW.

The Hornets pushed the Rams to the full seven innings on March 30 at Stigall Field, but Farrell was nearly as dominant. He allowed just one hit and one walk, while striking out 10 as he went the distance in a 2-0 victory.

Farrell and Phillips are each 4-1 with 29 innings pitched this season. Farrell has a 0.48 ERA and Phillips 1.45.