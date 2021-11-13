Rams' football season ends after losing fourth-quarter leads at Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW -- For the second year in a row, Owasso's football season ended earlier than expected with a playoff loss at Broken Arrow's Memorial Stadium.
On Friday night, Owasso had a pair of 12-point leads slip away in the fourth quarter as third-ranked Broken Arrow rallied for a 41-40 victory over the No. 5 Rams in the Class 6AI quarterfinals that was a matchup of teams that combined for three of the past four state titles.
Last year, Owasso's undefeated season came to an abrupt end with a 39-15 loss to Jenks in the semifinals at Broken Arrow.
But unlike that game, Owasso, which finished 8-3, seemed to be in control early in the fourth quarter Friday at Broken Arrow. However, a pair of Broken Arrow TDs in a 2:11 span midway through the period turned the game around.
With 5:06 left, Sterling Ramsey connected with Joshua Willhite on a 5-yard TD pass that gave the Tigers the game's final points
Broken Arrow showed it is indeed a much different football team than early in the season when it suffered a 39-point loss at Owasso. And Ramsey is a big reason behind the turnaround as the Tigers have averaged 44 points in his six starts.
Another big reason is Maurion Horn, who had only four touches on offense in the 42-3 loss on Sept. 10 at Owasso.
Horn had his fifth consecutive game of at least 200 yards since returning to a full workload at running back. He had 31 carries for 170 yards and two TDs plus three catches for 31 yards.
Broken Arrow (8-3) scored the first two and last two touchdowns as the Tigers overcame a marvelous effort from Owasso’s Cole Adams, who had been their nemesis in four previous meetings over the past three years.
Adams scored on two kickoff returns and on a 42-yard pass. He also had a 75-yard TD punt return erased by a penalty for a blindside block. Adams finished with 282 all-purpose yards. Rams quarterback Mason Willingham was 21-of-36 for 271 yards and two TDs.
The teams combined for 41 points in the fourth quarter, which opened with DeShawn Kinnard’s 3-yard TD run that gave Owasso a 33-21 lead.
Ramsey then led the Tigers on a seven-play, 56-yard drive that he capped with an 8-yard TD pass to his backup at QB, Griffin Stieber. While Ramsey was out of the game in the third quarter, Stieber had a 1-yard TD run that tied the game at 21.
Adams, however, just as he did after Stieber’s third-quarter TD, returned the ensuing kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown that boosted the Rams’ lead to 40-28.
Broken Arrow then answered with a six-play, 47-yard drive that ended with Horn scoring on a 60-yard run that cut the Tigers’ deficit to 40-35.
On Owasso’s ensuing possession, Willingham was sacked from behind and his fumble was returned 35 yards by Jadahian Floyd-Wright, who returned it to the Rams 20 before Derrick Overstreet made a TD-saving tackle.
Five plays later, Ramsey connected with Willhite for the go-ahead points.
Owasso then drove to the Tigers’ 32, but turned the ball over on downs after four incomplete passes. Broken Arrow then ran out the clock as Horn carried for the clinching first down.
A pair of missed two-point conversions proved costly for the Rams. After Adams' first kickoff return for a TD gave Owasso a 27-21 lead with 5:01 left in the third quarter, he was tackled by RJ Spears-Jennings on a fake extra-point kick. That led to the Rams going for the 2-pointer after Kinnard's TD, but the pass for the conversion failed.
Ramsey gave the Tigers an electrifying start as he raced 78 yards for a touchdown on Broken Arrow’s second offensive snap. Horn’s 6-yard TD run late in the first quarter made it 14-0.
Early in the second quarter, a holding penalty nullified another Horn TD run and Broken Arrow came away with nothing from that possession as it missed a 34-yard field goal.
That appeared to be a turning point as Owasso answered with Overstreet’s 3-yard TD run that was set up by Ronnie Thomas Jr.’s 39-yard catch. Thomas had five catches for 113 yards.
However, the Tigers came up with two turnovers later in the period that allowed them to take a 14-7 lead into halftime. But Willingham’s TD passes to Adams and Thomas in the first four minutes of the third quarter gave Owasso a 21-14 lead and set the tone for a wild second half.
After the game, Owasso coach Bill Blankenship embraced his son, Josh, who had just won his playoff debut as Broken Arrow's head coach.
Owasso will be the site of Broken Arrow's semifinal game against Union at 7 p.m. Friday.
BROKEN ARROW 41, OWASSO 40
Owasso;0;7;20;13;—;40
Broken Arrow;14;0;7;20;—;41
BA — Ramsey 78 run (Martens kick)
BA — Horn 6 run (Martens kick)
OWA — Overstreet 3 run (J.Adams kick)
OWA — C.Adams 42 pass from Willingham (J.Adams kick)
OWA — Thomas 4 pass from Willingham (J.Adams kick)
BA — Stieber 1 run (Martens kick)
OWA — C.Adams 78 kickoff return (run failed)
OWA — Kinnard 3 run (pass failed)
BA — Stieber 6 pass from Ramsey (Martens kick)
OWA — C.Adams 90 kickoff return (J.Adams kick)
BA — Horn 6 run (Martens kick)
BA — Willhite 5 pass from Ramsey (pass failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
First Downs — OWA 20, BA 23; Rushes-Yards — OWA 25-109, BA 51-242; Comp-Att-Int — OWA 21-36-1, BA 13-28-0. Passing Yards — OWA 271, BA 175. Fumbles-Lost — OWA 3-2, BA 3-0. Penalty Yards — OWA 11-113, BA 12-95. Total Yards — OWA 380, BA 417. Punts-Avg. — OWA 3-24.7, BA 2-24.0.