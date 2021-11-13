Rams' football season ends after losing fourth-quarter leads at Broken Arrow

Horn had his fifth consecutive game of at least 200 yards since returning to a full workload at running back. He had 31 carries for 170 yards and two TDs plus three catches for 31 yards.

Broken Arrow (8-3) scored the first two and last two touchdowns as the Tigers overcame a marvelous effort from Owasso’s Cole Adams, who had been their nemesis in four previous meetings over the past three years.

Adams scored on two kickoff returns and on a 42-yard pass. He also had a 75-yard TD punt return erased by a penalty for a blindside block. Adams finished with 282 all-purpose yards. Rams quarterback Mason Willingham was 21-of-36 for 271 yards and two TDs.

The teams combined for 41 points in the fourth quarter, which opened with DeShawn Kinnard’s 3-yard TD run that gave Owasso a 33-21 lead.

Ramsey then led the Tigers on a seven-play, 56-yard drive that he capped with an 8-yard TD pass to his backup at QB, Griffin Stieber. While Ramsey was out of the game in the third quarter, Stieber had a 1-yard TD run that tied the game at 21.

Adams, however, just as he did after Stieber’s third-quarter TD, returned the ensuing kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown that boosted the Rams’ lead to 40-28.