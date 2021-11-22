Rams football roller-coaster ride ends sooner than expected

For the first time in Bill Blankenship’s five seasons as Owasso’s head football coach, the Rams weren’t practicing or playing in the week before Thanksgiving.

The Rams’ 2021 season came to an abrupt end with a 41-40 loss at Broken Arrow in the Class 6AI quarterfinals on Nov. 12.

That game was a microcosm of the Rams’ roller-coaster season. At times, Owasso looked to be the team that was regarded by many experts and fans during the preseason to be the favorite for a third state title under Blankenship. During a 32-minute stretch, Owasso outscored Broken Arrow 40-13. But Broken Arrow scored the first and last two touchdowns to come away with the victory — two months after Owasso defeated the Tigers 42-3 on Sept. 10.

In the end, the Rams’ lack of consistency proved costly.

There can often be a fine line between meeting expectations or falling short and that was the case with the Rams in their 8-3 season. The three losses were by a combined 10 points.

In all three losses, Owasso had the ball late in the game with a chance to win. In the district opener at Union, the Rams missed a 44-yard field goal at the end of regulation. Another missed field goal off an upright in overtime led to Union winning 10-7. It was Owasso’s first regular-season loss since 2018.