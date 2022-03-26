Rams' Florida baseball trip includes tournament title and a milestone win for coach Larry Turner

After more than a week in Florida, Owasso's baseball team left the Sunshine State with the Dan Giannini Memorial Classic title and coach Larry Turner surpassing 1,200 career wins.

The Rams capped their trip with a 5-3, 10-inning win over Lakeland (Florida) Santa Fe Catholic in the tournament championship game Wednesday night at Lakeland.

J.T. Davis pitched five shutout relief innings to gain the win. He allowed three hits, walked three and struck out seven. Kyndon Lovell started and allowed three runs (one earned) on four hits in five innings. Reese Daigle had a RBI bunt hit in the 10th.

Noah Smallwood and Brennan Phillips had Owasso's other RBIs on sacrifice flies in the title game. Smallwood had two doubles and Branden Floyd also had two hits.

Owasso (13-1) went 6-1 overall on the trip.

In the first round on March 21, Phillips’ two-run homer in the eighth lifted Owasso past Lakeland (Florida) for another 5-3, extra-inning victory.

Phillips’ extra-inning blast off reliever Alex Ortiz gave Turner his 1,200th win in 40 seasons as the Rams’ baseball coach.

Cole Deason picked up the pitching win with two shutout innings after Jackson Farrell allowed three runs and five hits over six innings. Farrell walked five and struck out five as he threw 115 pitches.

Smallwood was the only Rams player with two hits. Owasso’s Zach Burnes had a hit and three walks.

In the semifinals March 22, Phillips was the winning pitcher as Owasso defeated Lakeland's McKeel Academy 8-2. Phillips improved to 4-0, but gave up two unearned runs in the seventh as McKeel snapped his streak of 23 shutout innings to open this season.

Phillips also went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Floyd homered.

For the season, Jake Morrow leads the Rams with a .600 batting average in 15 at-bats. Smallwood is batting .471 and Floyd .419. Jackson Smith, who is batting .400, has a team-high five homers and 19 RBIs. Phillips is second on the team with three homers and 16 RBIs.

The Rams, after a two-game series Monday and Tuesday against Putnam North, will host Bartlesville at 7 p.m. Thursday before playing a doubleheader Saturday afternoon in Springfield, Missouri, against Ozark and Kickapoo. Owasso then will visit Southmoore on April 4 and host Southmoore at 6 p.m. April 5.

March 21

OWASSO 5, LAKELAND (FLORIDA) 3 (8 innings)

Owasso;010;110;02;--;5;9;2

Lakeland;110;010;00;--;3;7;1

Farrell, Deason (7) and Corbin; Patterson, Ortiz (6) and Hernandez. W: Deason (1-0). L: Ortiz (0-1). HR: Owasso, Phillips (3).

March 23

OWASSO 5,

LAKELAND SANTA FE CATHOLIC 3 (10 innings)

Owasso;100;110;000;2;--;5;10;4

SF Catholic;110;000;000;0;--3;9;1

Lovell, Davis (6) and Corbin; Walsh, Crawford (7), Marcewicz (10) and Lyons. W: Davis (1-0). L: Crawford (0-1).