Rams finish fourth in wrestling regional, qualify eight for state tournament

STILLWATER — Down 2-0 after a second-period reversal, Owasso’s Tyler Rich elected to start the third period neutral and quickly recorded a takedown for nearfall points against Edmond Deer Creek star Jacob Sexton.
The defending heavyweight regional champion gave up another reversal with 21 seconds left in the championship match, but escaped and held on for a 6-4 decision in a rematch of last year’s state tournament consolation finals.
“Obviously he reversed with me in the second period, but I just knew I could take him down standing up,” Rich said. “Once I took him down I knew I was going to be able to kind of stall out and just wrestle through the match.”
Last year Sexton edged out Rich 2-1 in an overtime tiebreaker.
“That definitely gave me motivation,” said Rich. “Losing to him at state last year definitely brought me down. I think he’s a damn good athlete for sure. I love watching him in football, but this is wrestling.”
“I didn’t have a very good football season. It stayed with me. Wrestling’s an individual sport, so if I mess up I can blame myself for it. So that definitely made me want to go get it more.”
“He went out there when he needed to and made it happen,” said head coach Mike Ryan. “He took him down, and that’s a credit to him, but it’s also a step in the right direction for what we want our program to do.”
The 6A-East Regional in Stillwater was all about taking steps in the right direction for the Rams.
For the second time since Ryan took over the program in 2016, the Rams placed fourth in their regional.
This time they did it with eight state qualifiers and three regional champions for their best performance under Ryan.
Jordan Williams, an OSU-committed Collinsville transfer, won at 160 pounds, and Braxton Bacon pulled off a pair of upsets to win the 170-pound bracket as the four-seed.
“I love seeing the team achieve and do way better,” said Rich. “I’d rather see them win than me, if anything. I knew Jordan was going to get it, and watching Bacon at 170 go get that Stillwater kid was awesome.”
“In the six years I’ve been at Owasso, this is the most we’ve qualified, so we’re really pleased,” said Ryan. “We are working towards what we can do next week. This is just a step, an extension of the state tournament. We’re pleased with our performance, but we’re not satisfied.”
“Almost all of these guys except for one are returning state qualifiers. They’ve been there. So it’s not getting there now that’s their goal. It should be moving up there on the podium.”
CLASS 6A EAST
Team standings: Stillwater 302.5; Bixby 228; Broken Arrow 216; Owasso 164.5; Ponca City 151; Sand Springs 134; Moore 93; Deer Creek 65; Enid 62; Union 52; Bartlesville 49.5; Tahlequah 38; Putnam City North 37; Jenks 34; Muskogee 26.
Championship Finals
160: Jordan Williams, Owasso, m.f. Angelo Ferrari, Stillwater.
170: Braxton Bacon, Owasso, t.b. Gatlin Wilson, Stillwater, 4-3.
285: Tyler Rich, Owasso, d. Jacob Sexton, Deer Creek, 6-4.
Third Place
106: Ayden Thomas, Stillwater, m.d. Bryson Humphries, Owasso, 9-0.
113: Gabe Fontanez, Stillwater, d. Jaxon Humphries, Owasso, 5-1.
132: Jayden Alexander, Owasso, p. Kadence Roop, Broken Arrow, 4:00.
152: Jakeb Snyder, Bixby, p. Chad Herbert, Owasso, 1:01.
Fifth Place
126: Easton Eicher, Owasso, p. Daaron Boffey, Moore, 2:38.