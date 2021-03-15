Rams extend perfect start to baseball season

Owasso's baseball team will take an 8-0 record into the Catoosa/Verdigris Invitational scheduled Thursday through Saturday.

All of the Rams' games will be at Verdigris. On Thursday, Owasso meets Community Christian at 7:30 p.m. On Friday, Owasso will face Prague at 5 p.m.and Verdigris at 7:30 p.m.

All five games Saturday are at Verdigris. If Owasso wins its pool, it will play in the title game at 8 p.m.

Also in the upcoming week, Owasso will host Union at 7 p.m. Monday and visit Union at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Owasso is coming off a 5-0 week that ended with sweeping three games in its Ram Festival. On Thursday, Braydon Sanford pitched a four-hitter in a 7-1 victory over Oktaha. On Friday, Owasso needed to extra innings before winning in the ninth, 4-3, over Enid. The Rams wrapped up the festival Saturday with a 2-1 victory over Choctaw as junior lefty Brennan Phillips pitched a two-hitter and struck out 16.

Phillips, an Oklahoma State commit, is 3-0 with 43 strikeouts in 18 innings this season.