Rams extend perfect start to baseball season

Owasso's baseball team will take an 8-0 record into the Catoosa/Verdigris Invitational scheduled Thursday through Saturday.
All of the Rams' games will be at Verdigris. On Thursday, Owasso meets Community Christian at 7:30 p.m. On Friday, Owasso will face Prague at 5 p.m.and Verdigris at 7:30 p.m.
All five games Saturday are at Verdigris. If Owasso wins its pool, it will play in the title game at 8 p.m.
Also in the upcoming week, Owasso will host Union at 7 p.m. Monday and visit Union at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Owasso is coming off a 5-0 week that ended with sweeping three games in its Ram Festival. On Thursday, Braydon Sanford pitched a four-hitter in a 7-1 victory over Oktaha. On Friday, Owasso needed to extra innings before winning in the ninth, 4-3, over Enid. The Rams wrapped up the festival Saturday with a 2-1 victory over Choctaw as junior lefty Brennan Phillips pitched a two-hitter and struck out 16.
Phillips, an Oklahoma State commit, is 3-0 with 43 strikeouts in 18 innings this season.
The week began with two district wins over Sapulpa as the Rams won 13-8 on March 8. Solo Skalnik went 2-for-2 with a homer and four RBIs. A day later, Owasso won 10-0 in a game shortened to five innings. Braden Blundell went 3-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs. Freshman lefty Jackson Farrell pitched a shutout and is 2-0.
Senior shortstop Brody Green is batting .462 with 11 runs, 12 hits, a homer, three RBIs and six stolen bases. Skalnik is batting .583.