Rams capture Catoosa/Verdigris baseball title in 11-3 run-rule victory

VERDIGRIS -- J.T. Davis propelled Owasso past Sallisaw in an 11-3 run-rule victory in the Catoosa/Verdigris baseball tournament championship game Saturday night.
Davis, a freshman, struck out four in 2 2/3 innings in his first varsity appearance on the mound. The only runner he allowed was on a hit-batsman. He became the eighth Rams pitcher to register a win this season.
The Rams (12-0) broke a 3-3 tie when Brody Green homered over the left-field fence with one out in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Owasso then hung seven in the fifth inning without registering an out. Baylor Corbin had a two-run single to left field in the frame.
Green finished 2-for-3 with a walk and scored three runs. Brennan Phillips had three RBIs and scored the final run of the night.
"I like where we are at right now," said Owasso head coach Larry Turner. "J.T. did a great job tonight and we have been swinging the bats well."
The three games of pool play resulted in three more run-rule victories for the Rams, starting with a 13-5 win over Community Christian in five innings Thursday.
Owasso then beat Prague 13-1 in three innings and followed that up with a 12-2 victory over Verdigris in four innings Friday.
The Rams haven't lost a game since falling 2-0 to Edmond Santa Fe in the 2019 state quarterfinals. They were 9-0 in 2020 before the season was canceled due to COVID.
"This is a great group of kids," Turner said. "They work hard and I love being around them. We are glad to be out playing baseball again."
Green led off with a double to the center-field fence and then scored the game's first run on a Solo Skalnik single up the middle with one out.
Phillips doubled to left-center to bring in a pair with two outs in the bottom of the second inning.
The Black Diamonds (7-5) drew even on a pair of bases loaded walks and a sacrifice fly in the top of the third inning.
Sallisaw nearly took the lead but Phillips made a great diving catch from his centerfield position to keep things tied.
Owasso loaded the bases on three straight walks to start the bottom of the third, but didn't score.
Green's home run, the pitching of Davis, and solid hitting throughout the lineup eventually led to another win for the Rams.
Green, who is batting .412, leads the Rams in several offensive categories, including hits (14), runs (17) and stolen bases (8). Skalnik has a team-high .684 batting average. Braden Blundell has a team-high 13 RBIs.