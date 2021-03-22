Rams capture Catoosa/Verdigris baseball title in 11-3 run-rule victory

VERDIGRIS -- J.T. Davis propelled Owasso past Sallisaw in an 11-3 run-rule victory in the Catoosa/Verdigris baseball tournament championship game Saturday night.

Davis, a freshman, struck out four in 2 2/3 innings in his first varsity appearance on the mound. The only runner he allowed was on a hit-batsman. He became the eighth Rams pitcher to register a win this season.

The Rams (12-0) broke a 3-3 tie when Brody Green homered over the left-field fence with one out in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Owasso then hung seven in the fifth inning without registering an out. Baylor Corbin had a two-run single to left field in the frame.

Green finished 2-for-3 with a walk and scored three runs. Brennan Phillips had three RBIs and scored the final run of the night.

"I like where we are at right now," said Owasso head coach Larry Turner. "J.T. did a great job tonight and we have been swinging the bats well."

The three games of pool play resulted in three more run-rule victories for the Rams, starting with a 13-5 win over Community Christian in five innings Thursday.

Owasso then beat Prague 13-1 in three innings and followed that up with a 12-2 victory over Verdigris in four innings Friday.