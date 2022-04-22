Rams' Caden Fry signs with Rogers State

Owasso's Caden Fry will continue his basketball career at Rogers State.
Fry signed with the Hillcats on Friday.
The 6-7 Fry was a three-year starter with the Rams after moving from Collinsville. He is a Tulsa World All-World boys basketball player of the year finalist. As a senior, he averaged 17 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists to help the Rams share the Frontier Valley Conference title.
In his three years at Owasso, he had 1,215 points in 73 games, with 574 rebounds, 128 assists and 43 steals.
Barry Lewis
Sports Writer
I cover pro baseball, including the Tulsa Drillers, and coordinate the Tulsa World's high school sports coverage. I write about high school football and basketball. Phone: 918-581-8393
