Rams' Caden Fry joins elite group in Tournament of Champions history

Owasso's Caden Fry joined an impressive group when he was the 56th annual Tournament of Champions' leading scorer.
Fry, a 6-7 senior, is only the second Owasso player to accomplish that feat, following Shake Milton, who had 125 points in three games in 2014 -- the second-highest total in Oklahoma's premier high school tournament's history.
"I was super pumped to play in it," said Fry, who had 68 points in three games.
Other scoring leaders in tournament history include Kelenna Azubuike, Keiton Page, Rotnei Clarke and Kevin Pritchard.
"We're going to go as Caden goes," Owasso coach Brian Montonati said. "If he's dominant, it opens up things for us around the perimeter. So he's got to play, he's got to be physical, he's got to stay out of foul trouble. We're asking him to do a lot and the kid is growing up right before our eyes."
Fry's 22 rebounds were the fifth-highest in the tournament that was played Dec. 27-29 at Tulsa's BOK Center.
"Caden is a great high school basketball player," Memorial coach Bobby Allison said. "He's got composure in the post and you really can't play him 1-on-1 at the high school level. He's a tough kid."
Owasso (5-3) finished 1-2 in the tournament, but had a stronger performance overall than that record might indicate.
The Rams, ranked No. 8 in Class 6A, opened the tournament with a 62-49 win over Class 4A No. 2 Victory Christian. Fry had 21 points and eight rebounds while Caleb Leslie scored 19 with five treys in eight attempts.
"Caleb is one of the more underrated shooters in the state of Oklahoma." Montonati said. "Caleb put a ton of work in during the summer and we run a lot of stuff for him. When he's going, it's usually because Caden is being dominant in the post."
In the semifinals, Owasso lost 66-58 to 5A No. 1 Memorial. Fry produced 27 points and nine rebounds.
The game was tied before Memorial's Killian Spellman split two free throws with 2:29 left and the Chargers were never caught again in a game that included 11 lead changes. Memorial's Ty Frierson followed with two free throws at 1:42 and after Owasso's EJ Lewis answered with a basket, Frierson's teardrop shot with 1:16 left made it 61-58. Twenty-one seconds later, Seth Pratt sank two free throws and the Chargers were on their way to the title game.
Owasso led by 11 early in the second quarter, but its advantage was only 31-28 at halftime.
The third-place game was a Frontier Valley Conference preview as 6A No. 1 Jenks edged the Rams 58-56. The teams will meet again Jan. 18 at Jenks.
Seth Wilkins’ tiebreaking layup off a Ben Averitt pass with 5.9 seconds left was the difference for Jenks.
Fry had 20 points and five rebounds for Owasso.
Jenks led by 16 points early in the second quarter before Owasso rallied to cut its deficit to 31-28 going into halftime. Lewis sparked Owasso’s rally with 11 of his 15 points in the second. Gron Tata’s 3 sent the Trojans into the final period with a 46-40 advantage.
Fry’s basket with 2:20 left gave Owasso a 54-53 lead. Chase Martin split two free throws to tie the game at 54, and Wilkins’ layup made it 56-54 with 1:17 remaining. Brandon Mann’s basket, assisted by Lewis, tied the game going into final minute. After Wilkins’ decisive basket, Lewis missed on a contested 3 to end the game.
Fry was 29-of-49 from the field in the three games.
"We grew as a team in this tournament," Fry said. "It was a good learning experience."
Owasso, which visits Muskogee on Tuesday, hosts Bartlesville on Jan. 11.