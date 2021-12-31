Rams' Caden Fry joins elite group in Tournament of Champions history

The Rams, ranked No. 8 in Class 6A, opened the tournament with a 62-49 win over Class 4A No. 2 Victory Christian. Fry had 21 points and eight rebounds while Caleb Leslie scored 19 with five treys in eight attempts.

"Caleb is one of the more underrated shooters in the state of Oklahoma." Montonati said. "Caleb put a ton of work in during the summer and we run a lot of stuff for him. When he's going, it's usually because Caden is being dominant in the post."

In the semifinals, Owasso lost 66-58 to 5A No. 1 Memorial. Fry produced 27 points and nine rebounds.

The game was tied before Memorial's Killian Spellman split two free throws with 2:29 left and the Chargers were never caught again in a game that included 11 lead changes. Memorial's Ty Frierson followed with two free throws at 1:42 and after Owasso's EJ Lewis answered with a basket, Frierson's teardrop shot with 1:16 left made it 61-58. Twenty-one seconds later, Seth Pratt sank two free throws and the Chargers were on their way to the title game.

Owasso led by 11 early in the second quarter, but its advantage was only 31-28 at halftime.